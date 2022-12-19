‘The Voice’ 22 Finalist Sets Grand Ole Opry Debut

“The Voice” season 22 ended last week, and many contestants are realizing that you don’t have to win the show to be successful. While Morgan Myles ended the competition in third place, she still came out of the competition feeling like the winner, as the country singer has been asked to make her official Grand Ole Opry debut in the new year.

Myles shared a video to Instagram from her long drive home from Los Angeles to Nashville when she received a phone call (with her father behind the wheel) from Jenn Tressler offering Myles a performance spot at the world-famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Myles will be performing Friday, January 6, alongside Vince Gill, Rory Feek, Gary Mule Deer, and Maggie Rose, among other artists that have yet to be announced.

See Myles react to receiving this life-changing news and hear what fans have to say below.

After Morgan Myles received the news that she would be performing at the Ryman Auditorium as part of a Grand Ole Opry show, there was not much she could say, as the country singer immediately burst into tears. “Thank you Jenn! Oh my god, at the Ryman?!” was all that came out of her mouth before she had a chance to find her voice and point out her tears, saying, “I’m ugly crying. Thank you so much, I’m so excited.”

Fans were just as thrilled for Myles to have this opportunity, and even some of her “The Voice” castmates reached out in the comments.

“wowow congratulations morgan!!!” Rowan Grace commented.

“Amazing! Congrats!!!!” the husband-and-wife duo The Dryes added.

“You don’t have to win The Voice to become a sensation in country music. Just ask Morgan Wallen. Just be you and do your thang. Congrats on all the success coming your way! 🙌,” one fan wrote.

“Honestly not winning will be so much better for you!! Congratulations!! You killed it!” another fan added, to which Myles responded that she, “def still feel[s] like a winner ❤️”.

Fans Can Livestream Morgan Myles’s ‘Opry’ Performances

While fans will have to travel to Nashville if they want to see Morgan Myles’s Grand Ole Opry debut live in person, those who can’t make the journey will still have options to watch or listen.

According to The Grande Ole Opry’s website, performances include musicians “delivering unparalleled entertainment up-close for fans at the Opry House and to a global audience via WSM Radio, Sirius XM, and Circle TV. Shows always have something special: stellar musicians, surprise guests and collaborations.” WSM Radio was created in 1925 by a founder of the National Life and Accident Insurance Company, and its acronym WSM stands for the insurance company’s slogan “We Shield Millions”.

The first Grand Ole Opry radio broadcast performance occurred on November 28, 1925, under the name “WSM Barn Dance”, where Uncle Jimmy Thompson, a 77-year-old fiddle player, played. The “Grand Ole Opry” title came two years later when the host of the program George D. Hay listened to Walter Damrosch’s Music Appreciation Hour and then said on-air, “For the past hour we have been listening to the music taken largely from the Grand Opera, but from now on we will present the Grand Ole Opry.”

Although the official home of the Grand Ole Opry moved away from the Ryman Auditorium in 1974 to accommodate larger audiences, Opry shows still regularly take place at the Ryman, otherwise known as the “Mother Church of Country Music”.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ 2023: Niall Horan & Chance The Rapper Reveal Biggest Competition