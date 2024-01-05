Lionel Richie’s Documentary Is Heading To Sundance

Sundance Institute has announced that Lionel Richie’s documentary “The Greatest Night in Pop” will be heading to its annual film festival. Directed by Bao Nguyen, the film details the behind-the-scenes story of the production of the collaboration pop hit, “We Are The World.”

According to a Sundance Institute press release, “The Greatest Night in Pop” will take an in-depth look into the iconic song. “In 1985, 46 music icons, including Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, Diana Ross, and Stevie Wonder, came together for the most star-studded recording session in history,” reads the press release. “This is the untold story of the legendary global pop song “We Are the World” — which very nearly didn’t happen.”

In addition to Richie, Julia Nottingham, Bruce Eskowitz, Larry Klein, Harriet Sternberg, and George Hencken are also credited as producers. “We’re thrilled to be adding to our program a special screening of “The Greatest Night in Pop,” taking us behind the scenes of how “We Are the World” came together, said Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming, Kim Yutani. “Our robust film lineup will be rounded out by a wide range of conversations touching upon themes in the programming and featuring some of today’s most inspiring creators and leaders.”

Lionel Richie Reacts To His Documentary’s Entry Into Sundance

In a January 5 Instagram post, Lionel Richie excitedly announced the documentary’s entry into Sundance. “Big news this morning… I’m thrilled to announce that our documentary The Greatest Night in Pop will be joining the 40th edition of the 2024 #Sundance Film Festival,” he wrote. I can’t wait for you all to see this incredible film!”

Following his post, fans shared their excitement with the “American Idol” judge. “One of the Best songs ever written, created and performed of all time! There are angels amongst US Still spreading their LoVe,” wrote one fan.

Another fan commented on their memory of the iconic song. “I still love this song. I remember when it first premiered,” they wrote.

Similarly, a third fan noted the impact that “We Are The World” had on them. “Congratulations @LionelRichie! I am certain that The Greatest Night in Pop is a wonderful documentary,” one fan wrote on X. “I am always moved whenever I hear #WeAreTheWorld!”

A Look Inside ‘We Are The World’

Play

During the early 80’s, Africa was mired in a horrific famine. According to Refugees International, an estimated 1 million Ethiopians died during the country’s famine between 1983 to 1985. In an effort to help the African nation, Harry Belafonte formed “USA For Africa.” Together with Richie and other music legends, “We Are The World” was created. The song was recorded just hours after the 1985 American Music Awards.

Marcia Thomas, Executive Director of “USA For Africa,” notes Belafonte’s impact. “Thirty years ago, following the lead of Harry Belafonte, artists from the music industry came together and used their voices to try to make a difference,” writes Thomas. “With the musical talents of Producer Quincy Jones taking the lead. Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, along with more than 40 other artists, embarked on the challenge to inspire people worldwide to use their collective power to make the world a better place.”

According to “USA For Africa,” the song generated over $75 million for famine relief and recovery in Africa. The money was distributed to 21 separate African nations. On the music side, “We Are the World” went on to win four Grammys in 1986, including Record of the Year. Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson took home Song of the Year for their writing credits. The song also won for best pop performance by a duo or group and for best music video, short form.