Lionel Richie Tells Reporter He Doesn’t Want to Talk About Katy Perry Leaving ‘Idol’

Music legend Lionel Richie rarely skips a chance to give his two cents and impart his wisdom on “American Idol.” But it turns out there’s one thing he doesn’t really want to talk about: fellow judge Katy Perry leaving the show.

After the Top 14 were revealed on the latest live episode — on April 15, 2024 — an “Entertainment Tonight” reporter asked Richie about Perry’s impending departure after season 22.

“I can’t talk about that because it’s upsetting,” he said.

Shortly after Perry first announced her decision on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in March, Richie told the late night comedian that he nearly drove “off the road” when he heard the news.

Now that the judging trio of Richie, Perry and Luke Bryan are back to filming live shows, the fact this is their last season together — at least for now, Perry has said — is starting to feel more real.

Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan Are Very Aware the ‘Clock’s Ticking’ Ahead of Katy Perry’s Exit

There’s plenty of action still to come on “American Idol,” with two live shows per week up until the three-hour finale on May 19, according to ABC. But the judges know their time together is going to fly by — and the reality of not doing the show together next season is beginning to sink in.

“It’s kind of like the clock’s ticking, every episode’s one more getting closer to the finale where obviously we won’t be doing this together,” Bryan told ET. “It will be an emotional night. We know that she’s not gonna be here. But we’ve had a hell of a ride. It’s been fun.”

Despite saying it’s tough to think about Perry leaving, Richie told the outlet he’s supportive of her decision — and hopes she’ll be back.

“She’s built a great family here, and I told her she can come back anytime,” Richie told the outlet. “She’s got a baby and she’s got a family, got new music, and it’s going to be amazing. I’m pulling for her. I told her, ‘If you need help on the road, Luke and I will be right there.'”

Longtime host Ryan Seacrest, meanwhile, told ET, “We’re gonna miss her. It’s not gonna be the same without her, but she’s asked to keep the seat warm.”

During an interview with the foursome on “GMA” that aired on April 12, reporter Will Reeve asked Perry, “Can you believe it’s been seven years and now you’ve announced it’s time to say goodbye?”

“For now,” Perry replied, and then asked her fellow castmates to “keep my seat warm.”

Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan Say They’ve Heard Who’s Being Considered as a Replacement

ABC has not announced a replacement for Perry, but after seeing guest mentor Jelly Roll work with contestants and encourage them during their Hawaii performances, she told E! News that she thinks he’d made a perfect judge.

“I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show,” she said. “I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.”

“So I love him,” Perry continued. “And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!”

Though Richie and Bryan have said it will be nearly impossible to replace Perry, they know ABC is narrowing down the options and they’ve had discussions about their own suggestions for an ideal third judge.

“I do have my eye on at least two,” Richie told ET. “I find myself going back and saying, ‘Hey, Katy, what do you think about this? Hey, Luke, what do you think about this?’ What we want is somebody with a sense of humor. Talent is talent, sense of humor is everything.”

Bryan told the outlet, “There’s a couple names going around, but I wouldn’t even… that is, I let the all-powerful TV people decide that,” he quips. “Big shoes to fill. She’s always been a big personality. Her personality is what made Katy, Katy. She’s unique in that, only one Katy Perry.”