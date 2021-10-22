Luke Bryan’s Wife Says His ‘A** Shaking’ Has ‘Made Us a Lot of Money’

Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline has proven herself to be a straight shooter.

While a guest on the “Uncut With Jay Cutler” podcast, Caroline explained why she doesn’t mind when her husband’s onstage dance moves get a little risqué. “I’m used to it. I don’t think about it. Luke’s a** and his a**-shaking has made us a lot of money. So I’m not gonna…but I’m not worried about it. It comes with the territory,” she said.

However, Caroline added that she does expect the audience to follow her rules: “don’t touch, don’t grab.” “As long as (fans) are respectful, then whatever,” Caroline said.

Luke and Caroline Broke Up in College Before Reconnecting

On the podcast, Caroline gave a timeline of her and Luke’s relationship. The pair met at a bar in college. “He was so funny that I thought he was just drunk,” Caroline revealed. “But it was Luke, ’cause that’s just Luke. We were friends, or tried to be, for like a week, and then we kissed and sparks flew.”

The pair broke up when Luke graduated college and Caroline was still just a freshman. They spent five years apart, keeping in touch via email until they ran into each other at a bar.

“Those five years apart was the best thing that could’ve happened to us. Because we learned you just learn what you can and can’t do and what you appreciate,” Caroline said.

Caroline ‘Paid the Bills for a While’

Before Luke Bryan was Luke Bryan he was a struggling musician in Nashville, Tennessee. “I paid the bills for a while ’cause Luke wasn’t making money,” Caroline explained on “Uncut With Jay Cutler.”

“I never doubted him ever. I never doubted him once. He doubted himself a couple times, but I didn’t. He’s Luke. I knew that he could do it,” she said.

While a guest on “Pickler & Ben,” Luke said of his wife, “When we got married, her career supported me when I was making about $10,000 a year. She was the one bringing in the dough.” He also said that the years they spent apart were “kind of a blessing because I went off to Nashville, kind of got all this going. She finished college. She went and actually had a career.”

Although Luke wasn’t exactly flush with cash when he married Caroline, he’s since made up for it by upgrading her engagement ring for their 10th wedding anniversary in 2017. “Ten years with me feels like a thousand,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “It was certainly the least I could do.”

Luke Says He’s in the ‘Golden Years’ of Fatherhood Right Now

In a July interview with PEOPLE, Luke gushed about the joy of watching his two sons, 13-year-old Bo and 10-year-old Tate, get older.

“They become your buddies. I mean, they’re still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies,” he said.

“And I’m certainly in the golden years,” the country star added. “I mean, it’s like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along.”

