WATCH: Luke Bryan’s Son Causes Laughter With Hilarious Mishap

Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline certainly has a knack for capturing funny moments on video.

When she and Luke’s 11-year-old Tate got stuck in a swing meant for toddlers, Caroline couldn’t resist sharing the mishap on Instagram. She can be heard laughing behind the camera as her older son Bo and a friend try to get Tate out of the swing.

When Caroline asks Tate why he got in the swing in the first place, he replies “I wanted to bring back memories.”

“My kid got stuck in a toddler swing…WTH was he thinking??? I’m still laughing at him though! #boymomadventures,” Caroline wrote in the caption.

Caroline Wished Her Mother-in-Law a Happy Birthday

Caroline is very close with her mother-in-law, LeClaire Bryan, and often shares funny photos and videos of her on Instagram. She recently posted a video of some of LeClaire’s funniest moments in honor of her birthday.

“Happy birthday to this one!!! @leclaire.bryan Never, ever a dull moment. Never know what’s going to happen…But I do know we both need psychiatric help! 🤡,” she wrote in the caption. She used the location tag “The Crazy One” for the post.

The Bryans Give Back to Their Community

Luke, Caroline, Bo, and Tate live in Franklin, a town in Williamson County, Tennessee. In an interview with YOUR Williamson, Caroline revealed that when Luke first told her he wanted to move from Brentwood to Franklin in 2012, her first question was “how close is the hospital?” As the mom of two young boys, it gave her peace of mind knowing that Williamson Medical Center was only a few miles away.

The Bryans are involved with a number of charitable organizations in their community including the YWCA and Brightstone. Caroline also founded Brett’s Barn in honor of her niece Brett, who passed away at seven months old of a congenital heart defect. The barn rescues farm animals and hopes to be open to the public one day.

“We want to do our part to protect Williamson County and what it is,” Luke told YOUR Williamson. Caroline added that it’s the responsibility of people with their good fortune to give back. “If you can and don’t, shame on you,’ she said.

When Is ‘American Idol’ Returning?

Luke Bryan will be back on season 20 of “American Idol” alongside his fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. According to Deadline, new episodes of the hit competition show won’t air until spring 2022, but filming has already begun.

The show’s host Ryan Seacrest shared an Instagram photo of the “American Idol” family having dinner together on October 3. “Picking up where we left off. The band is back together for number 20,” Seacrest wrote in the caption.

According to an Instagram post on the official “American Idol” account, filming is taking place in Austin, Texas.

Auditions for Season 20 Are Still Happening

It’s not too late to audition for season 20 of “American Idol.” You can reserve a virtual audition time slot on the “American Idol” website. The audition dates currently open are October 26 and October 28.

You must be at least 15 years of age to audition.

READ NEXT: Why Ryan Seacrest’s Team Gave Him an Intervention