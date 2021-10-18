Adam Lambert’s ‘Surreal’ Return to the ‘American Idol’ Stage

Adam Lambert became a household name in 2009 when he finished second on season eight of “American Idol.”

Since then, Lambert has released four studio albums as a solo artist, toured with Queen, and been nominated for a Grammy. Now Lambert is back on the same stage where he once competed as an “American Idol” contestant. But this time, he’s judging instead of competing.

In an interview with E! News, Lambert revealed that his new show, “Clash of the Cover Bands,” is filmed on the same stage where his season of “American Idol” took place.

“Walking backstage into the studio every day was just so surreal. That was what, 12 years ago? That’s where everything started for me,” Lambert said. “That was very cool. I enjoyed that full circle.”

Lambert’s ‘Idol’ Roots Make Him Sympathetic to the Show’s Contestants

In “Clash of the Cover Bands,” Lambert and his fellow singers Meghan Trainor and Ester Dean judge bands as they cover iconic musical acts including Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, and U2.

The “Whataya Want From Me” singer told E News! that judging in the same studio where he once performed as a contestant gave him perspective.

“It made me keep in mind that when you get up on stage and you perform and you give it your all and you’re putting yourself out there to be commented on by three people at a desk in front of you, it’s not always the easiest thing,” he said.

How & When to Watch ‘Clash of the Cover Bands’

“Clash of the Cover Bands” premiered on October 13. New episodes air every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time on E! Entertainment. Full episodes can also be watched on E!’s YouTube channel.

Each week, two different cover bands perform for the judges. The contestants are judged on three things: vocal impression, physical embodiment, and overall impression. The cover artists not only have to put on a great show, but they also have to sound and move like the artist they’re paying tribute to.

What Has Happened on ‘Clash of the Cover Bands’ So Far?

In episode one, a U2 cover band called Unforgettable Fire performed “Where the Streets Have No Name.” Meghan Trainor was impressed by the lead singer’s striking resemblance to Bono of U2. Lambert and Esther Dean said they wanted to see the rest of the band step it up with their stage presence.

Next up, Coldplay Cover Band Fix You performed “Clocks.” The judges were particularly impressed with the lead singer’s imitation of Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s dance moves.

After the performances, both bands had coaching sessions with music industry professionals to work on their stage presence. They then went head-to-head in a battle round, performing a mashup of U2’s “Beautiful Day” and Coldplay’s “Yellow.”

The judges declared Unforgettable Fire the winner of the battle, earning them $10,000 and a chance to win the title of the best overall cover band this season.

Catch a new episode of “Clash of the Cover Bands” on Wednesday, October 20.

