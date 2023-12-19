Mariah Carey’s Relationship With Bryan Tanaka May Be Over

With rumors of spending her holiday vacation alone, pop superstar Mariah Carey’s relationship may be in jeopardy. The former “American Idol” judge may have moved on from longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. According to People, a source close to Carey revealed that she planned on spending some alone time during her upcoming trip to Aspen. A trip she usually takes with Tanaka.

In a December 2023 interview with People, Carey opened up about what she is looking forward to the most this holiday season. For her, she says that this year is about being able to finally enjoy herself. “I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn’t the greatest,” she said.

Carey revealed that her life hasn’t been going so smoothly this year. Something she is looking forward to changing. “I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.” The singer added, “Come hell or high water, this year, this Christmas, we are going to have fun.”

Bryan Tanaka ‘Always Had A Thing’ For Mariah Carey

While speaking to E! News in 2016, Tanaka shared some insight into his blossoming relationship with Carey. For Tanaka, he always had an interest in the former “American Idol” judge. “I’ve always had a thing for Mariah. I love her so much,” Tanaka said. “We’ve been friends for a long time. I do a little dance move here and there and we have a good time. It will be fun.”

Tanaka explained that while he and Carey have known each other for years, he wasn’t in a place for anything more than friendship with the pop superstar. “It was about 2005-2006 when I first met Mariah Carey,” he explained. “I was a young buck, I was this green rookie when I first worked with her.”

As for what changed, Tanaka says he finally matured. “I grew up, I turned into a man and she’s gone through so much,” he said. “I think it’s gonna take some time for us to get back to that comfortability where we were just homies, where we could just talk.”

“Something connected with us back in the day and there was just a mutual admiration. She saw something in me that I actually didn’t recognize at first, from that it was over. It was set in history that we were gonna be connected some way, somehow.”

In a December 2017 Instagram post, Carey posted a video of her and Tanaka together in Aspen. The couple’s first trip to the Colorado ski resort town together.

When Mariah Carey’s Relationship Became Strained

The couple’s last public appearance together was in March 2023. Tanaka posted a picture of him and Carey as they celebrated her anniversary. “This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 🦋3/27🦋❤️” Tanaka wrote in a caption next to the picture.

In an interview with USA Today, Carey explained that she doesn’t have birthdays. Instead, she celebrates anniversaries. “And I’ve noticed that people who just decide not to have birthdays, they just don’t have them,” she explained.

Since Tanaka’s last post with Carey, the couple have not mentioned each other on their social media accounts. Some Instagram users noted Tanaka’s absence during her “Merry Christmas One and All!” show in California, further fueling speculation that Mariah Carey’s relationship is over.

“Amazing looks, voice, but something on the inside ain’t right. Her face shows it all. Hope she pulls through whatever it is,” wrote one concerned fan.

As of December 19, neither Carey nor Tanaka have commented on the rumors of their potential breakup.