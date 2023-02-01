‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Shows Off New Home

It’s official!

Reigning “American Idol” champion Noah Thompson has toyed with the idea of moving from his hometown of Louisa, Kentucky to Nashville, Tennessee for months now. This week, he made things official in an update shared on his Instagram page.

“Lil bathroom selfie in the new house!! Figured after months of traveling back and forth, just to give y’all an update of what’s been going on I finally moved to Nashville. It’s been hectic trying to get everything done in the move but it’s all coming together. I’m really looking forward to this new chapter, can’t wait to get back out on the road and put out some new music for y’all, stay tuned‼️” Thompson captioned the photo, which was a simple mirror selfie in his new bathroom.

Noah Thompson Teased His Move on TikTok

Although his latest Instagram post gives fans official insight into the “American Idol” winner’s move, Noah Thompson has been making TikToks from his new house in Nashville for over a week.

His first post in the new home came in the form of a song. Thomspon (backed up by his guitar) shared a cover of “Can’t You See” by The Marshall Tucker Band from his couch with the caption, “First living room TikTok in my New House 🏡”. Although Thompson is the focus of the video, fans can see his high ceilings in the background of the video, along with a glimpse at his white kitchen cabinets.

A different TikTok sees Thompson hanging curtains in another one of the rooms of his house while his own song “She Gets it From Me” plays in the background. The room is adorned with a street sign that says “Noah Thompson Lane”. Thompson was given this street sign after his hometown honored him with a street named after him during his run on “Idol”. Lawrence County, Kentucky also added a highway sign that says “Home of Country Music’s Noah Thompson”.

Noah Thompson Had a Chance Encounter With an ‘Idol’ Fan

Amidst his Nashville move, Thompson took a moment to share a chance encounter he had with a fan he ran into at a clothing store on his Instagram.

“Bryan was born with a pulmonary artery, he has had 5 open surgeries and all the medication he has took over the years has caused his kidneys and liver to fail. Bryan watched my entire American Idol journey from the hospital and voted me through each time, he went on to tell me how proud of me he was and how much joy I had brung to his life considering his circumstances. He has been heavy on my heart today, he has another surgery coming up in a few weeks. If y’all pray, please send a prayer out for Bryan, it’d be much appreciated,” Thomspon wrote in the caption.

One fan commented to clarify the medical information Thompson presented, writing, “Just a heads up everyone is born with a pulmonary artery. He most likely had a Pulmonary Atresia or a PFO.” PFO refers to a small hole in the heart that most people have in utero that should naturally close before birth, but does not always.

READ NEXT: Katharine McPhee Says She Would Love Another Baby With David Foster