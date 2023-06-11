‘American Idol’ Winner Releases First Album in 5 Years

Phillip Phillips began his music journey back in 2011 when he auditioned for “American Idol” season 11. Since winning that season, the Georgia native has released four albums with his most recent one, “Drift Back,” coming out on June 9 after a five-year gap between his third and fourth album.

Phillips penned a message on Twitter in which he expressed what this album means to him after making his return. His fourth album called “Collateral” came out in 2018.

‘Drift Back’ Covers the ‘Wins & Losses’ for Phillip Phillips

Phillips, who is best known for hits like “Gone, Gone, Gone” and “Home,” released “Drift Back” on June 9. On the album are 10 songs with the lead track being “Dancing With Your Shadows.”

“The years that have passed since my last album have truly been life changing,” Phillips wrote on Twitter. “The world tilted on its axis. I became a Dad. I grew in my marriage. I learned to parent and be a husband during a pandemic.”

Phillips and his wife, Hannah, got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot on October 24, 2015. Their first child, Patch, was born on November 10, 2019.

He continued, “This album reflects the wins and losses I have experienced during those years. I have learned, loved, and lived.”

Phillip Phillips is ‘Excited’ About ‘Drift Back’

Drumroll please! 🥁 The setlist for my upcoming album ‘Drift Back’ is here, ft. a special collab I’m super excited to announce! Comment below which track you’re most pumped about and I might just let ya hear one early 😉 pic.twitter.com/SkYWZ02LxB — Phillip Phillips (@Phillips) June 1, 2023

With his fourth album, Phillips is “excited” to make his return to music as he put a hold on his career amid his new marriage and the birth of his son. He released his first album called “The World From The Side of The Moon” in 2012 and followed that up two years later with “Behind The Light.”

He wrote in his Twitter post that he’s happy to be back doing what he loves.

“I am excited to drift back to what I’ve always loved with my fans and that is music,” he wrote. “I am so proud of this album and how it puts my soul into song and brings you all into my life a little bit, for better or worse.”

Phillips, who recently sang the National Anthem at Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals on on June 8, concluded by adding, “Let’s drift back to the good stuff.”

Phillip Phillips Won ‘American Idol’ Season 11

American Idol: Phillip Phillips Wins

As the season 11 winner of “American Idol,” Phillips began his journey with an audition in Savannah, Georgia where he sang “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder. At the time, the judges were Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez, and Randy Jackson.

Jessica Sanchez finished as runner-up to Phillips, who performed “Home” as his coronation song which became his debut single. At the finale, he also sang Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” and “Movin’ Out” by Billy Joel.

Phillips’ debut album earned a 2013 Billboard Music Awards nomination for Top Rock Album as well as Top Rock Song for “Home,” according to Ace Showbiz. In 2014, he won a BMI Pop Music Award for Award-Winning Songs as a songwriter for “Raging Fire.” The track was featured on his second album.

Since winning ‘Idol,’ Phillips has headlined six tours, including his most recent one in 2022 called “Where We Came From Tour.” He