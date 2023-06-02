‘American Idol’ Superstar Joins Rock Band

Carrie Underwood is set to join legendary rock and roll band, Guns N’ Roses, on their World Tour. The “American Idol” season 4 winner shared the news on her Instagram on May 31 that she will be linking up with the band at the start of their tour.

Underwood will be linking up with the “Welcome to the Jungle” band for three dates over the summer as part of the North America 2023 Tour. She will first appear in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on August 5. This will be the band’s first stop in North America.

Underwood, who will soon have her own SiriusXM station, will also make another visit north of the border in Montreal on August 8, which will be their second night performing.

Underwood’s third and final appearance with Guns N’ Roses will be in Nashville, Tennessee on August 26.

She shared her excitement in her Instagram post, “SO ready for this! I’m joint @gunsnroses for select stadium dates on their North American Tour in August and I CANNOT WAIT!!”

Carrie Underwood Grew Up a Fan of Guns N’ Roses

During a May 2023 appearance on The Howard Stern show on SiriusXM, Underwood opened up about her appreciation for the hard rock band. She noted that’s she been “a fan since birth.” Along with Guns N’ Roses, she said Ozzy Osbourne was another artist she listened to while growing up.

Over the years she’s also became friends with the band’s lead singer, Axl Rose. Underwood explained that the two met following a concert of theirs in Las Vegas.

“His voice is just something that cut through the air to me and just doing things that were different – he didn’t sound like everybody else,” she said on the radio show. “Sometimes it wasn’t pretty; that’s not what the song was meant for. He was willing to get into the song and do what the song needed, and his voice just did different things.”

She also went on to say that she’s been trying to set something up with them to crossover ever since they first met, “I wrote an email and sent it and just explained why because it does sound unexpected.”

Now the two will share the stage finally in August with their full bands behind them. In addition to Underwood, the band also announced a few other acts that will join them at various points while on tour. This includes The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, Dirty Honey, and The Warning.

Carrie Underwood Has Covered Guns N’ Roses Song on Her Tours

Carrie Underwood & Axl Rose sing "Welcome to the Jungle" in Los Angeles March 13, 2023 concert 2023-03-14T09:01:50Z

While August 2023 will be the first time the two are on the same tour, Underwood isn’t unfamiliar with performing their music to a live audience.

As she said on The Howard Stern show, she’s been incorporating their music into her shows since she can recall, “We’ve covered GN’R since the beginning – ‘Paradise City,’ ‘Patience,’ I think we’ve done ‘November Rain’.”

On her most recent tour called “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” which wrapped up on March 17, 2023, Underwood had a a Guns N’ Roses song included in her encore. She broke into “Welcome to the Jungle” before finishing up with “Before He Cheats,” according to Just Jared. Axl Rose even joined her for her stop in Los Angeles on March 13.