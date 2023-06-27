Celebs & Fans React to Ryan Seacrest Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Ryan Seacrest’s celebrity friends are thrilled for the “American Idol” host amid the official announcement that he’ll take the reigns at “Wheel of Fortune” once longtime host Pat Sajak retires in 2024. However, the reaction from fans is mixed, with some threatening to boycott the show while others can’t wait for Seacrest’s debut.

On June 27, 2023, shortly after The New York Times reported that Seacrest would soon be named Sajak’s replacement, “Wheel of Fortune” confirmed the news on social media.

Sajak, 76, announced his retirement on June 14, according to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that he will leave the show after the upcoming 41st season, which begins in September. Sajak, who has hosted “Wheel of Fortune” since its debut in 1983, will stay on as a consultant for three years after he leaves.

Famous Friends Celebrate Ryan Seacrest’s New Gig

Seacrest released his own statement about his new gig via social media, writing that he feels “truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak.” Co-host Vanna White still has another year on her contract, per the New York Times, and Seacrest’s statement said that he’s looking forward to working with her.

According to NBC News, Seacrest — who left “Live With Kelly and Ryan” in May to focus on his radio show and “Idol” duties in Los Angeles — has signed a “multi-year agreement” to host the “Wheel of Fortune” starting in 2024 and will also serve as a consulting producer.

Multiple celebrities offered up their congratulations and good wishes to Seacrest on his Instagram post, including his ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough, who just announced her own new TV gig as a co-host on “Dancing With the Stars,” per Variety. She wrote, “Congratulations Ry 🍾 🎊🎉”

Seacrest’s current girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, also commented, writing, “Iconic 👏🏼👏🏼❤️”

Members of the “American Idol” family also weighed in. Former “Idol” judge Harry Connick Jr. commented on Seacrest’s post with a “yes!!!!!”

Season 3 runner-up Diana DeGarmo wrote, “Congratulations, Ryan!! ✨🥂✨”

And the “American Idol” account added, “This is WHEEL big NEWS!!! 🙌 Congrats to the best there is!! 💙”

Other celebrities who celebrated the news included Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner, who wrote on his post, “Congratulations!!!!!! 🥳‼️🥳❤️”

Former “Bachelor” host Christ Harrison commented, “Congratulations my friend!”

One Republic’s Ryan Tedder wrote, “WOWWWWWWWW. Congrats dude.”

And actress and TV host Liza Koshy weighed in, writing, “legen… DARY. no better fit! congratulations ryan! 🥂”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Ryan Seacrest Taking Over Hosting Duties

Though many celebrities were vocal about their happiness for Seacrest, not all viewers were as enthusiastic about the announcement, too, including some on the “Wheel of Fortune” Instagram post who claimed they’ll swear off the show once he joins.

One viewer wrote, “Does Ryan Seacrest have a monopoly on Hollywood? Is there no other talent out there? I’m so sick of him. Let’s get some fresh talent!!”

Another person wrote, “Not watching anymore.. thanks… can’t take him”

Someone commented, “Welp, looks like I’m no longer watching WOF after 40+ years, worst decision ever can’t stand him 😥”

“Oh no…guess I won’t be watching any longer,” another wrote.

But plenty of fans were ecstatic about the news, telling the naysayers Seacrest is perfect for the job.

“Gonna miss Pat, but Ryan is a great pick,” one person commented on Seacrest’s Instagram announcement.

On Twitter, a fan wrote, “Congratulations Ryan! I can’t think of a better person for the job!!!! I still remember listening to you on the radio in O.C. then you got the KIIS FM job. Now look at all your accomplishments!! Yay!!!

Another tweeted, “Congrats Ryan!! You’re so gracious and witty and personable, so I know you’ll be amazing in this new role. It’ll be wonderful to see you on my tv every day again!”

This will not be Seacrest’s first attempt at hosting a game show. According to Billboard, he hosted several before hitting it big on “American Idol” in 2002, including shows titled “Radical Outdoor Challenge,” “Gladiators 2000,” and “Wild Animal Games.” In 1997, per Buzzfeed, Seacrest hosted “Click,” an internet-oriented game show for kids.