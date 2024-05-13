‘American Idol’ Live Results: Top 3, Season 22

After jetting off to Orlando after advancing to the top 5 on “American Idol,” finalists Will Moseley, Emmy Russell, Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, and Triston Harper spent several days visiting Disney World with their moms and receiving advice from celebrity mentor Kane Brown. On May 12, 2024, they were back in Hollywood, ready to perform live in hopes of receiving enough votes to make it to the top 3 by the end of the night.

The show began with celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan having fun at Disney and singing the “Toy Story” classic tune “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” Perry, who loves dressing in costume for Disney night, walked out in a short pink dress and blond wig. But when she spun around, it turned into a full Cinderella gown.

Heavy is providing recaps and results throughout the night as the top 5 perform two Disney songs each, the judges give their feedback and America casts its votes live.

Spoiler Alert: If you do not want to know what happens during the live show and the final results, do not continue reading past this point.

‘American Idol’ Top 5: First Hour

The first contestant to perform was Abi Carter, beginning with video footage of her at Disney World and talking about what a huge Disney fan she’s always been. She then worked with Brown on “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid,” which he said he thought was the perfect song for her. He encouraged Carter not to just stand at the microphone and move around the stage to interact with the audience.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Bryan told Carter that she “embodied the character” of Ariel and Richie said her voice is customized for Disney night. In the voice of Cinderella, Perry said Carter’s performance was a “dream come true.”

After a break, Triston Harper took the stage. In footage from his Disney World visit, Harper said he loved watching Disney movies growing up. Harper chose “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog.” In his mentorship session with Brown, the country star talked with him about growing up biracial and in poverty, relating to Harper’s harrowing childhood. He also worked with him on a key change and predicted he’ll be a big star.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Richie raved about Harper, calling him “Mr. Entertainment,” and marveling that he looks so comfortable on the stage. “You make the audience love you more when you are just having fun,” he said. Perry told him, “You’re more than ‘Almost There,’ you’re there!” And Bryan told Harper he’s “such a charmer” that it was like watching Frank Sinatra. “Do that forever, please don’t change,” Bryan told him.

Next, Emmy Russell was up and talking about how she loved all the Disney princess movies but hadn’t been to Disney World since she was four. Since she feels like her journey has been such a climb, Russell said she chose “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus from “Hannah Montana: The Movie.” She got nervous during her mentorship session with Brown, who told her to just close her eyes and feel that she was back in church, which helped her confidence and vocals. In fact, Brown called her “an animal” when she is in her zone. Russell played the song sitting at the piano and surprised herself by tearing up at the end.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Perry told her she thinks the song was “so true for you,” since she continues to work at not letting the negative voice in her head get to her. Bryan said he loves that there were notes in the song that Russell wouldn’t have previously attempted and that she’s done a great job of working through her nerves. “You’re just so real,” he told her. Richie said Russell’s voice is distinct and called her a “stylist” vs. a singer.

After a commercial break — and a surprise appearance by “Frozen” star Idina Menzel — it was Jack Blocker‘s turn. Blocker chose to perform “Nobody’s Fool” from “Cars 2,” originally sung by Brad Paisley. Brown toured with Paisley, he said, and Brown said he has “swagger about him” that he hasn’t fully realized. He encouraged him to look the part — which he did, wearing a red and white western shirt with sparkles — and go out there with confidence.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Bryan started by saying, “I hear ya, Fred Astaire!” He said he did, indeed, take the stage with swagger, which he loved. Richie said his new stage name for him is “Jack Swagger.” Remembering how she hadn’t seen his potential early on, Perry also said, “If you win this thing, this is gonna be a real Cinderella story for you!”

Next up, Will Moseley said he’d been having a “blast” at Disney World and thought it was wild that people were asking for his autograph. Moseley chose a Chris Stapleton song — “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” from “Toy Story 4” and Brown told him he thought he was holding back. “There’s soul in there, bruh,” he told him, and encouraged him to show a little more soul in his performance.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Richie said that when he was producing Kenny Rogers, he told him that a crack in his voice was believable and critical in country music, and to embrace that when it happens. Bryan loved the song choice and that Disney night brought out the soul in his voice.

Following a commercial break, singer and actress Jenifer Lewis gave a special performance of “Dig a Little Deeper” from “The Princess and the Frog,” with Terence Blanchard on the trumpet.

‘American Idol’ Top 3 Results: Hour 2

Emmy Russell started the second hour with her second performance. But first, “Idol” began sharing contestants’ gratitude for their moms — a tradition that’s become a popular feature on the show each year. Russell was shown with her mom, Patsy, sharing one-on-one time in “Animal Kingdom” and celebrating their bond. Russell then took the stage to sing the uptempo “Carried Me With Me” from “Onward.”

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Perry said that song “opened you up” in the right way, and reminded her to never hide because she deserves to be “out front and center.” Bryan said he loved seeing her move around the stage and said “the sky’s gonna be the limit” for her career. Richie said that every time they walk on stage, they’re never sure how it will go, but they remind themselves to have confidence and it works — just as it has been for working for her.

After another break, Triston Harper was seen spending time at Disney World with his mom, Hattie Mae, and siblings. She called his journey “a dream come true,” and he shared his letter to her, which brought him to tears at Disney World and again in the audience as she watched the footage. Harper then took the stage to perform “Life is a Highway” from “Cars.”