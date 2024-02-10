Footage Leaks of Ryan Seacrest Filming for First Time With Vanna White

Longtime “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest has already begun filming for his newest gig as host of the long-running game show “Wheel of Fortune.” In Hawaii on February 7 and 8, 2024, to film episodes for season 22 of “Idol,” Seacrest also spent time there on February 9 filming “Wheel of Fortune” promos with his new co-host Vanna White, per TMZ.

This marks the first time the duo has been seen filming together since “Wheel of Fortune” producers announced in June 2023 that Seacrest would replace retiring host Pat Sajak in 2024. At the time, White was on the fence about her future with the show, but she eventually signed a two-year contract that September after securing a higher salary.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Look Relaxed While Filming Funny Promos for ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Seacrest, 49, is due to take over Sajak, 77, on “Wheel of Fortune” in September. But he and White, 66, have already begun filming promos for upcoming Hawaii-themed episodes to air during season 42, TMZ reported.

Seacrest and White filmed at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Inside the resort, bystanders captured them standing next to each other reading liners with a camera crew and producers tending to them, and slowly walking through the resort. TMZ reported that they happily took selfies with fans in between takes.

Reel News Hawaii also tweeted photos on February 10 of the barefoot duo pretending to sunbathe on the beach, with Seacrest delivering an armful of gear as White sat on a beach blanket.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest were spotted in Waikiki today doing promos for Wheel of Fortune on the beach in front of Hilton Hawaiian Village. pic.twitter.com/5W1VgRVWMS — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) February 10, 2024

In TMZ’s footage, the duo also stood ankle-deep in the ocean, with Seacrest in scuba gear and yellow flippers. At one comical point in their filming, he dove into the water and swam away as White laughed.

Ryan Seacrest Says He & Vanna White Have Become ‘Dear Friends’

Three months after announcing his new gig, Seacrest expressed relief when White finally re-upped with “Wheel of Fortune.” White spent the summer negotiating for a higher salary in order to return to the show. Puck News reported that White hadn’t received a raise on the show in 18 years and wanted a significant bump in pay.

On September 19, Variety reported that White has decided to return to the game show after securing an undisclosed pay raise, co-starring with Seacrest through the 2025-26 season. News of her signing happened to break as Seacrest was filming an interview with NBC.

“This is such great news,” Seacrest said in clip tweeted by Today. “Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I’ve been very excited to work with her but now that it’s official I can say, ‘Congratulations, Vanna.’ I can’t wait.”

He added, “It’s super important to have Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ She’s beloved by this country and the viewers and I can’t even imagine standing next to her on that set being able to say, ‘OK, let’s get to it.’ It’s great news. I’m very happy to hear it and very happy I get to work with her.”

On December 29, he told “Good Morning America” that since her signing, the two have become close.

“Vanna White, she’s become a dear friend,” he said. “I’m so much looking forward to being onstage with her. And I love the show and giving away cash and prizes every single night in America’s living rooms is the greatest job.”

Season 42 of “Wheel of Fortune” will premiere in September. Meanwhile, season 22 of “American Idol” kicks off on February 18.