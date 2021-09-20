‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery Drops New Album, Talks Winning ‘Idol’

Scotty McCreery was crowned the winner of “American Idol” during the 10th season of the show, which then aired on Fox. The finale of season 10 aired a decade ago, in 2011, and McCreery has been busy ever since.

McCreery has released a multitude of music since his time on “American Idol,” and he took some time to reflect on the past 10 years with the News & Observer in September 2021.

According to the News & Observer, McCreery has stayed close enough to his hometown in North Carolina that he is still able to make the short drive to see his family and friends on a regular basis. That doesn’t mean that he hasn’t been successful in the music industry, however.

McCreery Released His New Album ‘Same Truck’

McCreery released his most recent album, “Same Truck,” on September 17, 2021. The album is his fifth studio album. The previously most recent album, “Seasons Change,” was released in 2018.

He took to Instagram to thank Spotify for placing the album on a billboard in Nashville.

“If you’re driving around Nashville be on the lookout for this bad boy, and if you see it, try to shoo those birds off my billboard! Y’all can go stream the new album on Spotify now!!”

McCreery Says His Hometown is a Huge Reason He Won ‘Idol’

In the interview, McCreery credits his hometown with helping him take home the coveted win.

“It’s no secret that I love North Carolina and I love Garner, and Raleigh,” McCreery told the outlet. “They’ve had my back for 10 years now, and I think they’re a huge reason why I won the show in the first place, ‘Idol.’ They were humongous during that, and ever since then, they’ve always been so supportive.”

McCreery shared that he loves heading back home when he can.

“Anywhere I go in town people are saying, ‘Hey we appreciate your music and we love what you’re doing,’ and that means the world to me,” he told the outlet.

When it comes to “American Idol” playing a huge role in his life, McCreery shared with the News & Observer that he never would have thought it would lead to the success that it had.

“I auditioned for the show just kind of on a whim,” he shared. “I was confident and hoped things would happen, but you never in your wildest dreams think you’ll actually get on the show, let alone win it, and then get a career out of this. It’s been an amazing ride, and we’ve had a lot of fun.”

He added, “If you would’ve told me back then, on the show, that I’d be still doing this 10 years later and getting to make records and travel the country and the world, and people actually show up and come out and sing your songs and dance, I would’ve signed up for that in a heartbeat.”

You can read the entire interview with McCreery online here.

McCreery Is Playing at the Country to Country Festival in 2022

McCreery joins country music superstars Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, and Luke Combs as part of the lineup for the European C2C (Country to Country) festival.

“Can’t wait to head to London, Glasgow and Dublin in March 2022 for @c2cfestival with @dariusrucker, @brettyoungmusic and @runawayjuneofficial,” McCreery wrote about the festival on Instagram.

