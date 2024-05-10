‘American Idol’ Performer Dies at 31: ‘Unimaginable Loss’

The “American Idol” cast and crew has weathered multiple losses in 2024, including the deaths of season 5 finalist Mandisa on April 19 and beloved vocal coach Debra Byrd on March 5. Now, according to TV Insider, another entertainer who’s graced the “Idol” stage — dancer and choreographer Sean Viator — has died at age 31.

Viator — a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana — died on May 3, according to his obituary, but a cause of death was not given.

“His genuine love, creative nature, and resilient spirit excelled him to great heights in his career, where he formed many strong bonds and lifelong friendships,” the obituary stated.

As news spread of Viator’s death, entertainer Todrick Hall, an “American Idol” alum, paid tribute to him in his Instagram Stories on May 8, expressing shock and sadness, as did many others in the dance world.

Sean Viator Said Dancing on ‘American Idol’ With Kylie Minogue Was Like ‘Living in a Dream’

On “American Idol,” Viator was particularly thrilled to be part of a season 21 finale performance with pop star Kylie Minogue and top 10 finalist Nutsa. Posting a series of photos on Instagram, beginning with one in which he can be seen behind Minogue, Viator described the experience as “living in a dream” because he grew up listening to Minogue and still frequently used her music for dance classes he taught.

“It was an honor to dance with you,” he wrote to Minogue, “and I hope we get to do it again soon!”

After the finale, Minogue tweeted a behind-the-scenes video of the dance crew singing her hit song “Padam Padam,” with Viator standing directly behind her.

Viator was represented by the talent agency Bloc, which supplies dancers and choreographers for a wide range of shows in LA and New York. So, in addition to “Idol,” Viator worked with many celebrities on a wide variety shows and music videos during his career, per his bio, from the Amazon Prime show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to the Billboard Music Awards.

In an Instagram post on May 9, Viator’s best friend — dancer and actress Breanne Wilson Kripps — called his death an “unimaginable loss.”

“I will carry you with me every time I step into a dance studio and know that your legacy will live on through the incredible mark you have left on the dance community,” she wrote. “My twin, my best friend, my idol, I will love you forever.”

A “Celebration of Life” ceremony will be held in Baton Rouge on May 10, per Viator’s obituary. His family has asked attendees to wear their favorite color in order to “brighten up the room in Sean’s honor.” In lieu of flowers, the family has also requested that donations be made to a dance scholarship created in his name at The University of Arizona School of Dance in Tucson, which he graduated from in 2013.

‘American Idol’ Family Has Endured Significant Losses Over Last 3 1/2 Years

“American Idol” cast and crew members have not only dealt with loss in 2024, but endured the deaths of multiple cast and crew members over the last several years. In November 2020, fans were shocked by the death of Nikki McKibbin, who took third place on the first season of “Idol,” behind Justin Guarini and winner Kelly Clarkson. McKibbin died of a brain aneurysm at age 42.

In October 2022, season 19’s Willie Spence died in a car accident at age 23. The R&B singer was runner-up to Chayce Beckham, who paid tribute to Spence in a lengthy Instagram post, calling him a “warm beam of light in a cold and dark world that needed him so much.”

Just three months later, in January 2023, the “Idol” community was stunned again when season 14 contestant C.J. Harris died at age 31 of a heart attack, according to Billboard.

In March 2024, vocal coach Byrd, who appeared on many episodes of “Idol” as she worked with contestants including Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Chris Daughtry throughout the series’ first decade on Fox, died at age 72. A cause of death for Byrd was not given, according to Deadline.

A cause of death has also not been released yet for Mandisa, who was 47 when she was found dead at her Nashville home. But before “American Idol” paid tribute to the gospel singer on April 29, her father shared that he does not believe authorities have any evidence of self-harm being a factor.