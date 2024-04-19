‘American Idol’ Finalist Mandisa Dead at 47

Season 5 “American Idol” finalist and Grammy winner Mandisa has died at age 47, according to Christian broadcaster K-LOVE, which was the first outlet to report that the powerhouse Gospel singer was found dead at her Nashville home on April 18, 2024.

A post on Mandisa’s official Facebook page confirmed the sad news on April 19.

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased,” the statement said. “At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

No cause of death has been announced, Mandisa had spoken openly about her battles with depression in recent years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mandisa Was an ‘American Idol’ Finalist Who Went On to Become a Grammy Winner

A native of Citrus Heights, California, Mandisa auditioned for “American Idol” in 2005, per People, and rose to the Top 9 on season 5, which aired on FOX in 2006. The season produced a bevy of stars, including winner Taylor Hicks, runner-up Katharine McPhee, and finalists Chris Daughtry, Kellie Pickler, Paris Bennett and Elliott Yamin.

After Mandisa’s elimination from the show, her debut album — “True Beauty” — debuted on top of the Christian album charts, according to People, making her the “first new female artist ever to debut on the top of the chart’s 27-year history.”

In 2013, Mandisa’s album “Overcomer” earned her a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, according to Deadline, which reported that she released five albums during her career.

The statement posted on Mandisa’s Facebook page by her team said, “Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world.”

On Facebook, her team also posted a video and lyrics from her song “You Wouldn’t Cry (Andrew’s Song),” which she wrote for a friend who died. Writing that “her words say it best,” they shared the following lyrics: “I’m already home, You’ve got to lay it down, ’cause Jesus holds me now— And I am not alone”