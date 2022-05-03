‘Disgusted’ ‘Idol’ Viewers Slam Show Following Reunion Special

Some fans of ABC’s “American Idol” were upset with the show after the reunion special included a performance from former winner Laine Hardy.

Hardy was arrested last week by the Louisiana State University police department after an arrest warrant was issued for him. Hardy has been accused of leaving a listening device in a woman’s residence, according to WAFB and WBRZ.

Before the reunion special, which aired on Monday, May 2, 2022, fans wondered if Hardy would still be involved. When it did air, his performance with former contestant Laci Kaye Booth did air, but it had a disclaimer stating that it was previously recorded.

Some fans weren’t happy with the way that it was handled, however.

Fans Did Not Think Hardy Would Perform

Wait, so #AmericanIdol are just going to put Laine Hardy on without even addressing his recent arrest? I’m confused by this. He was arrested, right? — 𝐻𝑒𝓇𝑀𝓊𝓈𝒾𝓃𝑔𝓈 💬 (@flutterpolitely) May 3, 2022

While the show aired, some fans took to social media to vent their frustrations about the show.

“Did not have Laine Hardy performing tonight on my Bingo Card,” one person tweeted. “You should’ve cut performance, @AmericanIdol. Let [Laci Kaye Booth] come sing at a future show. #AmericanIdol.”

Another person tweeted, “@AmericanIdol is really utilizing that ‘previously recorded’ banner on Laine Hardy performance. I was disgusted when I head he was still going to be on this ep after his arrest for bugging his ex’s room. At least they didn’t have him on live after that. #AmericanIdol.”

“Yep, when I saw him, I thought, wait a minute, then saw the ‘previously recorded,’ too, lol. If it wasn’t a duo, they probably would have cut him. Loved when Ryan told him (and her) ‘thx for making #AmericanIdol proud.’ Eeks, lol,” one person replied.

Others were just surprised to see Hardy at the performance.

“I know it was prerecorded but I’m surprised that #AmericanIdol didn’t edit out Laine considering the arrest news that just came out,” one tweet reads.

Another wrote, “Why is Laine Hardy, who was recently accused of bugging his girlfriend’s dorm room, on #AmericanIdol.”

The episode, though it was presented as if it were live, was actually recorded earlier in the week, as evidenced by photos from the set being posted when announcements about Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson’s return were made. Former contestants who returned to perform had also already posted photos of their performances.

“Wait, so #AmericanIdol are just going to put Laine Hardy on without even addressing his recent arrest? I’m confused by this. He was arrested, right?” one person tweeted.

Hardy Issued A Statement About His Arrest Warrant

After the arrest warrant was issued, Hardy took to Twitter and Instagram to issue a statement.

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department,” the statement started. “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans.”

He then asked for privacy.

“However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward,” he wrote.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

