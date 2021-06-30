Sofia Vergara Gets Mad at Simon Cowell after This AGT Prank





Sofia Vergara is not happy with Simon Cowell.

Last week, Cowell pulled a prank on the “Modern Family” star during an episode of “America’s Got Talent” that left her visibly angry. She even, albeit jokingly, threatened revenge.

What was the prank that set her off? How did Cowell react to her anger? Can we expect some revenge from Vergara this season?

Here’s what you need to know:

Vergara: ‘You Know We Take Revenge’

In the video, seen above, Cowell enlisted the help of former contestants Ryan Stock and Amberlynn. When the prank kicked off, the duo act invited Cowell and Vergara onstage to help them with their daring performance.

Cowell was told to stand near a white balloon, and Vergara was blindfolded and told to shoot a crossbow in Cowell’s direction. Little did the blindfolded Vergara know, Cowell had some “AGT” crewmembers stick an arrow into his chest so that when Vergara shot the arrow and took the blindfold off, she thought she’d struck Cowell in the heart.

In the video, after Cowell fell and there were gasps from the audience, the camera panned to Vergara, who took her blindfold off and looked completely horrified. Within seconds, however, Cowell smiled and told Vergara, “Gotcha!”

That’s when Vergara piped up, “You know I’m Colombian and you know we take revenge.” Cowell replied, “What? You just did!”

Vergara Gives Out a Golden Buzzer





Golden Buzzer: Jimmie Herrod Surprises the Judges With "Tomorrow" – America's Got Talent 2021 Jimmie Herrod performs Simon Cowell's LEAST FAVORITE song in the world… and he slays it! Jimmie earns the Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara after singing an unbelievable rendition of "Tomorrow" from Annie. » Get The America's Got Talent App: bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/AGTSub » America's Got Talent Premieres Tuesdays 8/7c on NBC! »… 2021-06-23T01:34:30Z

Last week, Vergara gave her Golden Buzzer to Jimmie Herrod.

The 30-year-old vocalist sang “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie.

Cowell said, at the top of the performance, that the song is his least favorite song, but Herrod admitted he didn’t have a backup song and went ahead with “Tomorrow.”

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Cowell all stood up during Herrod’s performance, praising his vocal abilities. Vergara, however, stayed seated, causing others to wonder whether or not she enjoyed the performance.

Vergara, however, then threw everyone for a loop by telling Herrod, “I didn’t like it… I loved it,” before smacking the Golden Buzzer.





Earlier this season, Mandel handed his Golden Buzzer out to the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Cowell did the same for Ohio’s Nightbirde, and Terry Crewsgave his to World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. Now that Vergara has also used her Golden Buzzer, Heidi Klum will be the last one to use her Golden Buzzer on one of the show’s contestants.

Nightbirde, 30, sang an original song called, “It’s OK.” She revealed before singing that she has been dealing with cancer, and “last time [she] checked”, the cancer was still in her lungs, spine, and liver.

After Nightbirde sang, Mandel shared, “It’s funny because singers come on and, and I, and I think about authenticity, that you know when you feel it, when it moves you. That felt like the most authentic thing I have heard this season.”

Cowell added, “Your voice is stunning. Absolutely stunning! And I, I totally agree with what Howie said. You know, about authenticity. There was something about that song and the way you just almost casually told us what you’ve been going through.”

It was at that point that Cowell hit the Golden Buzzer.