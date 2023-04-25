‘American Idol’ Top 12 Singer has the Support of an NHL Team

At this stage in the competition, fan support is the name of the game when it comes to “American Idol.” Some contestants have the luxury of having built up a strong following on Instagram and others are proving their status with millions of YouTube views. For Tyson Venegas, he’s been able to find a boost through his hometown NHL team.

During Sunday’s episode, Tyson learned that America had voted him into the Top 20 which led to him performing an original, “180” to the crowd in hopes of earning a spot into the Top 12. His journey continued with news on Monday’s episode that America had voted him into next round.

He already won over the judges back in auditions after picking up one of three Platinum Tickets that were awarded by the trio of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Now Venegas has seen support coming by way of the Vancouver Canucks.

Tyson Venegas Has a Connection with the Canucks

Following his Top 20 showing, Venegas received a shoutout from the official Vancouver Canucks Twitter account. The page wrote, “BC’s own and friend of the Canucks @TysonVenegas, advances into the Top 20 of American Idol! Way to go Tyson – we’re rooting for you!” Underneath was a photo of Venegas donning the team’s jersey while in front of the show’s logo on set.

BC’s own and friend of the #Canucks, @TysonVenegas, advances into the Top 20 of American Idol! 👏🇨🇦 Way to go Tyson – we’re rooting for you! pic.twitter.com/43JT4EWwyk — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 24, 2023

This isn’t simply a local pro team offering up their backing of a hometown kid, though. While Venegas does hail from the British Columbia city, he actually had one of his first big breaks thanks to the hockey organization.

According to iHeartRadio, after winning the B.C. Junior Talent Search in 2012 along with the PNE Star Showdown when he was nine-years-old, Tyson had the opportunity to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” and “O Canada” before a Canucks home game at the Rogers Arena in 2015.

The Canucks Have Recently Hosted Tyson Venegas

In addition to his younger self performing at the arena, Venegas was asked back recently after earning a Platinum Ticket on “American Idol.” He actually was invited for a few games as he shared on his Instagram. An April 5th video showed him singing MIley Cyrus’ “Flowers” that played out over the jumbotron.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Venegas (@tysonvenegas)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Another post a few days later on April 7th showed him taking the ice to sing the national anthem ahead of the Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks game. He thanked the organization in his post and thanked the city for the love they have showed him.

New episodes of “American Idol” air every Sunday and Monday night on ABC as Season 21 continues to progress. Venegas will next appear when the Top 12 takes on songs honoring the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Adam Lambert returning as a mentor as revealed by Ryan Seacrest during Monday’s episode.