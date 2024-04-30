‘American Idol’ Top 7 Results: Full Results

One night after the shocking eliminations of two beloved contestants on season 22 of “American Idol” — indie artist KAYKO and country singer Mia Matthews — the cuts continued as another aspiring singer had to be sent home on April 29, 2024.

For the show’s third annual “Judge’s Song Contest,” each of the remaining eight contestants were each given three songs secretly selected by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. The contestants could pick which one they wanted to perform, and then guess which judge picked it for them, with the judges earning themselves a point — in their own competition with each other — every time a contestant went with their choice.

The contestants also paired up for duets of some of the judges’ biggest hits. At the end of the two-hour show, votes were tabulated to reveal the top six contestants, and then the judges were able to save one of the bottom two performers, advancing seven contestants on to the next week.

Spoiler Alert: If you do not want to know the results or performance details, do not read any further.

‘American Idol’ Top 7 Results: First Hour

The night started off with 23-year-old country singer Will Moseley, who was given the choices of “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash, “Stone” by Whiskey Myers, and “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton. Moseley decided to go with the Cash classic, adding a bit of his own gritty flavor and a guitar solo to it.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Moseley, who said it was his favorite song choice of the season, had the judges out of their seats dancing and Richie playing air guitar. Afterwards, he accurately guessed that Richie chose the song for him, giving the R&B crooner his first point of the night. The judges loved Moseley’s energy, telling him it was his best performance yet.

Next up was Kaibrienne Richens, whose choices were Rihanna’s “Take A Bow,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor,” and Tate McRae’s “greedy.” She loved all of the songs, but she chose “traitor” because it was her “high school breakup cry song.” Vocal coach Adrienne McPhee encouraged Richens to keep her eyes open and connect with the audience.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: After a standing ovation from the judges, Kaibrienne had a hard time guessing, but wrongly suspected Bryan picked the song. It turned out to be Perry, who loved her performance and also let her fans know that her short hair is a wig. All of the judges said they could feel her emotions through her performance and that she did a great job. So — Richie 1, Perry 1, Bryan 0.

Contestant Duet: After a break, Emmy Russell and Jack Blocker paired up for a duet of Richie’s “Hello.” Richie ran up to the stage to hug them both after they performed, and said that they did a beautiful job of making it their own. He said Perry kept saying that it was the best they’d ever heard either of them.

Next up, McKenna Faith Breinholt learned the songs the judges picked for her: “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar, “Angels Like You” by Miley Cyrus, and “Everywhere I Go” by Lissie. She had never heard the Lissie song, but once she did, it made her think of her birth mom. With her birth family in the audience, the 25-year-old performed what she said is her new favorite song.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Breinholt thought that Richie picked the song for her, but it turned out that Perry chose it for her, saying that it’s a song that has comforted her on a lot of sad nights and that she knew Breinholt would do it justice. Bryan said that even though she didn’t choose his song pick, he loved the performance and how she stops everyone in their tracks when she’s singing. So — results so far Richie 1, Perry 2, Bryan 0.

After a commercial, Jack Blocker was up again — this time to sing solo. The three songs the judges chose for him were “Heading South” by Zach Bryan, “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey) by The Weeknd, and “Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson. The 25-year-old chose Nelson’s song, revealing that he’s actually his favorite artist — and he decided not to play his guitar in order to give his all to the vocals.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: The judges gave Blocker a standing ovation and Perry was in tears with her head on the table. She then said, “I’m crying ’cause I’m winning!” But then she said, choking back tears, “I’m crying ’cause I’m emotional because I feel like you’ve been fully realized. And when I first met you, I was conflicted, I felt like it wasn’t all there. And my assistant Tamara, who holds my feet to the fire all the time, she marched into me and she looked at me and she said, ‘What were you thinking, Katy?’ You keep singing like that, you’re gonna surprise everyone on this contest. Good for you.” Bryan said he’s so glad he chose Perry’s song because it was so perfect for him, and that he’s winning in so many ways. Coaches score: Richie 1, Perry 3, Bryan 0.

Contestant Duet: After a break, Triston Harper and Will Moseley sang Bryan’s hit, “What Makes You Country.” They both looked the part in cowboy hats and jeans, and Bryan could be seen smiling big and singing along. Afterward, he joked he needed it to get his spirits up and “pull my ego out of the depths.”

‘American Idol’ Top 7 Results: Hour 2

To kick off the second hour, Abi Carter was given her song choices from the judges: the traditional hymn “His Eye Is On The Sparrow,” “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande, and “Bring Me To Life” by Evanescence. She chose to do the Evanescence tune right off the bat because she knew it, but her coaches told her she had to feel the emotion of it. She connected it to a time in her life when she was working herself to the bone, and felt that it gave the song new meaning for her.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: The crowd went wild for Carter and Perry laid on the judges’ table as if she had just died. When Carter guessed that she had chosen it for her, they were all shocked when Bryan revealed it was her. He said he had no idea how Carter would take it to another level and that he was so impressed from the very first note. Richie said he forgot he was in a competition and felt like he was in a concert. Perry said, “You just kicked down all four walls of the box I thought you were in,” and called it the best performance of the night.

Next up came Carter’s “Idol” roommate and fellow platinum ticket winner Julia Gagnon. The judges’ three selections for her were: “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland and Eva Cassidy, “Because of You” by Kelly Clarkson, and “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion. The 22-year-old said that the “Wizard of Oz” is one of her grandma’s favorite movies, but said she decided to create her own version of the famous song.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: The judges were blown away again, giving her a standing ovation and Perry pretending to drop a mic. Gagnon guessed that Perry picked it, but it turned out to actually be Bryan, who took delighted in having a second victory in a row, giving Richie a kiss on the cheek. Bryan told her, “There is no song too big for you,” which led Gagnon to start crying. Richie told her she “killed” the song, and that he couldn’t believe she had “so much control” of her vocals. Perry admitted Bryan was right and loved that the song showed her intimate, cozy side. That brings the total to Richie 1, Perry 3, and 2.

After a break, “Idol” took a break to pay tribute to season 9’s Mandisa, who died last week at age 47. “American Idol” alums Danny Gokey, Melinda Doolittle, and Colton Dixon — all who had become good friends with Mandisa over the years — sang Mary Mary’s “Shackles,” which Mandisa had sung on the show years before. Images of Mandisa singing were displayed throughout the theater as they sang the joyful gospel hit.

Afterward, Doolittle talked about how she’d known Mandisa for 20 years and that they had both cheered each other on during their “Idol” journeys. Gokey said she was a cheerleader for people, and supported him and others so well. Dixon said the song was a perfect reflection of Mandisa’s spirit.

Contestant Group Song: Rather than sing duets, the show brought together the four remaining contestants — Carter, Gagnon, Richens and Breinholt — to sing Perry’s “Wide Awake.” Perry got all choked up again, but that she loves that even though they’re in a competition, they came together to coordinate their vocals and outfits, saying, “That’s the kind of girl power I live by.” They even called themselves “Katy’s Ladies.”

Next up was 15-year-old Triston Harper who was provided three country songs by the judges: “Mountain Music” by Alabama, “Sand In My Boots” by Morgan Wallen and “Humble And Kind” by Tim McGraw. Harper knew “Sand In My Boots,” but when he sang McGraw’s song, he broke down and felt like it was a message from God for him. He still went forward with the Morgan Wallen tune, though.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Harper couldn’t decide which judge chose the song for him, but in the end he decided that it must’ve been Bryan. Instead, it was Richie, who said that he loves what a storyteller he’s grown into. Perry was the one who chose “Humble And Kind” because that’s how she sees him, and Bryan said this has become one of his favorite shows based on everyone’s great performances.

After a break, the last contestant to perform was Nashville’s Emmy Russell. The judges’ three songs for her were “Here You Come Again” by Dolly Parton, “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall, and “Coal Miner’s Daughter” by Loretta Lynn — who was Russell’s grandma. Russell admitted there was an “instant sadness” when she first saw it, and told her coaches that she knows the song like the back of her hand. She said she wanted to sing it in a way that feels like she’s hugging her grandma, who she misses dearly, saying, “I’m literally just a granddaughter, singing this song to her grandma.”

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Perry was crying and said through tears, “I chose this song not because you are Loretta Lynn’s daughter, but because you are Emmy Russell and you can do anything now as Emmy Russell.” Bryan was too choked up to talk, so Seacrest took over and revealed that the winner of the Judges’ Song Contest was Perry

Who’s In the Top 7

After the break, all eight contestants stood with Seacrest on the stage to hear the results of the votes that came in live during the show. In no particular order, he said those who made it through were:

Julia Gagnon

Emmy Russell

Will Moseley

Jack Blocker

Triston Harper

Abi Carter

That left dear friends Kaibrienne and McKenna at the bottom, which left the judges to decide which one of them would go home. They quickly consulted at the table and Perry had to announce their decision. She said she didn’t want to let either of them go, so through tears, she said, “I would love to hear McKenna sing again.” So that means Kaibrienne will go home.