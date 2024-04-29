Social Media Explodes After ‘American Idol’ Names Top 8: ‘Not Watching Anymore’

As soon as “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest revealed that indie singer-songwriter KAYKO and country artist Mia Matthews did not receive enough votes to advance to the Top 8, fans flooded social media to sound off.

During the live show on April 28, 2024, all of the Top 10 contestants got to work with mentor Shania Twain and had to perform a hit song from their birth year. And while all of the contestants got high marks from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie during the night, two had to be sent home.

On social media after the show, it was clear that KAYKO divided fans, with many so devastated to see him go they vowed to boycott the show, while others expressed relief over his elimination. Many viewers also lamented that Emmy Russell, who was in the bottom three for the second consecutive episode, advanced instead of Matthews or KAYKO.

Meanwhile, KAYKO and Matthews both posted messages for fans shortly after the live show ended.

Fans Are Livid Over KAYKO’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination

KAYKO, born in 2000, rose to the top of the heap in early rounds of “American Idol” by singing his own tender-hearted compositions. On recent episodes, though, he’s been required to sing other performers’ tunes and has chosen to rock out, complete with eyeliner and black-painted fingernails. On the April 28 show, he made a last minute change after working with Twain, switching from a Britney Spears hit to “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus.

The judges loved his performance, as did Twain, who weighed in via FaceTime. Bryan and Richie both marveled at his versatility and heightened energy, with Bryan asking incredulously, “Who the hell is this new person!?” Richie predicted KAYKO might win the competition and Perry agreed. But in the end, the 23-year-old Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native didn’t make the cut — and his fans were incensed.

“What a bunch of absolute [expletive] on @AmericanIdol tonight,” one tweeted. “@kaykomusic_ is a star! Someone please give him a record deal and get him on tour.”

Another upset viewer tweeted, “WHAT DO YOU MEAN YALL VOTED OFF KAYKO ON IDOL?? After that insane performance last week?? Yall need to get out and go to shows and have some fun! He is such a well rounded artist yall are sleeping on him. I am in shock!! Even my parents thought he was top/winner quality!”

“@AmericanIdol Kayko out? [expletive] Not watching anymore,” someone else tweeted, echoing the sentiment of many who said they are done with the show.

The “American Idol” Instagram feed was also flooded with comments, including from someone who wrote, “😮WHAAAATTTTTT????😮UNFAIR!!!!! @kaykomusic 🔥🔥🔥@americanidol YOU NEED TO SAVE HIM N BRING HIM BACK!!! HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN AT LEAST TOP 5! 🔥🔥🔥 BRING HIM BACK!!!! 😢😢😢.

Others, however, expressed relief that KAYKO had been voted off, calling him “obnoxious,” saying his recent vocals were rough or even claiming the eyeliner he wore “alienated his core fans.”

One tweeted, “Kayko got sent home. This gives me hope for humanity.”

When someone else wrote on Instagram, “I don’t get the hype,” KAYKO actually replied, “Me neither.”

The singer jumped on Instagram Live shortly after his elimination, joined by still-safe contestant Jack Blocker, as he packed up his suitcase to leave Los Angeles for his home in Nashville. He was in good spirits and asked the 2,000-some fans who spontaneously tuned in to continue to support his music.

KAYKO also posted a video message to his fans on Instagram after the show, smiling explaining that doing the show was “way outside of my comfort zone,” but that he would encourage anyone to try.

“Dude, this journey on ‘American Idol’ was so much better than I ever thought it could have been,” he said, adding, “‘American Idol’ did so much more for me than I ever thought it could have.”

Mia Matthews Forgot Lyrics to Her Song, But Many Fans Are Upset to See Her Go

Matthews, meanwhile, was born in 2004 and had already chosen a Shania Twain song for the night’s theme when Seacrest told the contestants Twain would be their mentor.

“Shania is my idol, she’s iconic, she’s a legend,” Matthews said on the show. “When Ryan announced that Shania was gonna be the mentor, I was freaking out. I was so excited. And then reality set in. It was a complete coincidence — I didn’t know she was going to be the mentor (when) I picked this song.” I am singing “No One Needs To Know” by you.

Twain worked with Matthews on her rendition of “No One Needs To Know,” encouraging her to reach for higher notes. During her performance, Bryan later pointed out, she forgot some of the words and tried to cover up with a run or dance move. Perry and Richie chided him for calling her flub to the audience’s attention. The audience, in turn, didn’t vote for the 19-year-old to go through.

After being sent back home to Centre, Alabama, Matthews posted a quick selfie of herself on Instagram and simply wrote, “WOMP WOMP.”

Once again, lots of fans were up in arms about the results, including that Russell — who is the granddaughter of country icon Loretta Lynn — made it out of the bottom three again. Some commented that the “voting is rigged” while someone else tweeted that the show should “recount” the votes.

“This is literally INSANE,” a viewer replied to Matthew’s Instagram post. “There is other people that should’ve been voted off before you. My heart is SO SAD”

Another wrote, “YOU AND KAYKO WERE MY FAVS AND YALL WENT HOME IN THE SAME NIGHT???OH SOBBING”

Someone else tweeted, “America what in the F. Letting go of Mia Matthews was a majorrrrr L!!!”

“ARE YOU KIDDING ME,” another viewer tweeted. “AMERICAN SENDING MIA MATTHEWS HOME OVER EMMY.”

Meanwhile, Matthews’ boyfriend, collegiate track & field athlete Benjamin Dale, shared her post in his Instagram Stories and wrote, “womp womp baby coming home.” Posting another picture of them both in pink hoodies post-show, he wrote, “happy to be with my girl. so so proud of you.”