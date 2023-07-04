Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Controversy: Game Show Vet Weighs In

Industry insiders say “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest stands to make a hefty paycheck when he takes over for retiring Pat Sajak on “Wheel of Fortune” in 2024. But sources say his potential co-star, longtime letter-turner Vanna White, is in negotiations to return to the show only if she gets a hefty raise herself — something that she hasn’t received in the last 18 years.

Even before Seacrest was named Sajak’s successor, fans were shocked by Puck News’ report that White has made the same amount for nearly two decades — $3 million per year — while Sajak earns $15 million annually. Suspecting that Seacrest will make that or even more when he takes over hosting duties, some fans have called on him to sacrifice some of his paycheck so that White can return to the show with a significant pay raise.

But TV personality Claudia Jordan, who’s worked on multiple game shows, told TMZ on July 3, 2023, that the salary controversy is completely unnecessary because executives at Sony, which produces “Wheel of Fortune,” should have enough to cover big salaries for both personalities, who each deserve significant paychecks. Here’s what you need to know:

Reports Say Vanna White Wants to Earn Half of What Pat Sajak Makes

White, who has been on “Wheel of Fortune” for more than 40 years, has not publicly commented on Seacrest’s hiring, but in his statement about hosting the game show, he wrote, “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

But her return to the show is not a given, according to reports. White, 66, currently has equal billing with Sajak on the show’s open, with them introduced on each episode as “the stars of our show, Pat Sajak and Vanna White.” But with his impending retirement and Seacrest’s hiring, TMZ reported that she has hired lawyers to handle new salary negotiations, demanding at least half of what Sajak makes in order for her to return for his last season.

Some fans have called on Seacrest to lower his salary in order to make sure White gets a fair amount moving forward.

“Listen up @RyanSeacrest,” one viewer tweeted, “Vanna White is fighting the patriarchy; you are the one now standing in her way. What is 3% of $3 million X 18 yrs? You owe her inflation backpay $90K x 18yrs= $1.62 million. You should add some $ for sexism”

Another tweeted, “UM.. this is more her show than Ryan… give her his salary.”

But TV personality Claudia Jordan, who was a model on “The Price is Right” and “Deal or No Deal” as well as a two-time contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice,” told TMZ that Seacrest should not have to sacrifice his own paycheck because, in her estimation, there should still be plenty of money to pay White what she deserves.

“Listen, this business makes a lot of money off the talent on the shows,” she said. “The (money made from) advertisements that go on during these high-rated shows is astronomical.”

She continued, “He should get as much money as he can get. And Vanna White should have her representation get her as much money as she can get. I don’t think it’s fair to start asking people to sacrifice some of their money. It’s not a football team. It’s not like when, you know, Tom Brady was willing to give up some money for his team. They’re a TV show and it’s way different than a sports team. I think there’s enough money to go around for both of them. I really, really do.”

Jordan said hosting a game show is harder than it seems, pointing out that Seacrest will have to “keep the tempo of the game show going” while finding his groove on the show.

“It’s not going to be an easy thing for him to just come in and get people to forget about Pat Sajak,” she told TMZ, but added that White should be shown how much she’s valued, too.

“If (Seacrest) is getting a huge payday, I think Vanna White should also benefit from this,” she sad. “And the models are as big a part of the show as the hosts. They really are. In the business, you’ll be made to feel like you’re just a replaceable model, but you’re not. You are a part of the show and you are a part of what makes it great. Whether you want to admit or not, the models are a big part. So I salute her, but I’d also keep that job. I wouldn’t tell them I’m walking away. I’d say, ‘Hey man, let’s talk about it — give me something fair.”

Ryan Seacrest Has Made Millions Filling the Shoes of Multiple Legendary Hosts

Seacrest, 48, has become one of America’s most recognizable — and highest paid — broadcast hosts. In addition to hosting “American Idol” for 21 years, he’s also stepped into the shoes of other legendary hosts.

In 2005, he began co-hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” after Clark suffered a stroke, according to Media Post, and took over after Clark died in 2012. In 2009, he took over Casey Kasem’s weekly Top 40 radio countdown, per Billboard. And in the fall of 2024, he’ll fill the “Wheel of Fortune” role held by Sajak since 1981.

For all of those roles, Seacrest’s agents have negotiated impressive paychecks. Back in 2015, Forbes reported that he was making $1 million a year for his New Year’s Eve hosting duties. For his radio shows, including “American Top 40” and the nationally syndicated morning show “On Air With Ryan Seacrest,” Bustle recently estimated he makes $15- to $20 million per year.

Meanwhile, when Seacrest moved with “Idol” from FOX to ABC in 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported he was earning $12 million per year on the show, which may have increased since then. On the same day he announced his “Wheel of Fortune” news, he confirmed to a fan he will also continue to host “Idol.”

According to Parade, Seacrest’s 2023 net worth stands at $450 million.