This Real Housewife Says Trump Wanted to Have Sex with Her

During a recent podcast appearance, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan claimed that President Donald Trump wanted to have sex with her when she was on Celebrity Apprentice.

According to TMZ, during an appearance on the Political Junkeez podcast, Jordan opened up about her time on Celebrity Apprentice and her time with Donald Trump. “He was nice to me because he wanted to f**k. Let’s call a spade a spade,” Jordan said on the podcast.

Jordan continued, comparing Trump’s behavior to a slave owner’s, as she explained that slave owners were still racist. “Let me tell you – more than a few slave masters were having sex with black women,” Jordan said during the podcast appearance. “You can still be racist and have sex with a black woman or want to. I need people to stop with that nonsense.”

Jordan appeared on the second season of Celebrity Apprentice in 2009 and came back in 2013 for a spot on Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars, according to Showbiz CheatSheet. Jordan also appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a full-time cast member during Season 7, and as a guest on Season 8.

Claudia Jordan Said That Trump Told Her ‘Not To Date Black Men’

In October 2020, Jordan also appeared on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef and dished even more about her experience on Celebrity Apprentice. According to Page Six, Jordan alleged that Trump had told her that she shouldn’t date black men. “He called me a few times and … he would tell me that I shouldn’t waste my time with black men, dating them, which I was at the time dating an Olympic athlete, Black man, and who is the best in the world,” Jordan dished during her time on the podcast.

Jordan continued, “And I was like, ‘Wait, why would you say that to me?’ And he said, ‘Cause they don’t have money.’ And I was like, ‘Hmm, okay. So just throw away the whole race because they don’t have the money to you.’ So I told him, I said… ‘That’s not a cool thing.’”

Claudia Jordan Also Revealed That Trump Invited Her on His Private Plane

Also while on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Jordan revealed that Trump invited her to go on his private plane during Celebrity Apprentice. During the podcast, Jordan told host Yontef, “The security guard, Keith, one of them came to me, was like, ‘Mr. Trump wants you to ride back with him on the private plane. And I was like, ‘I’m going to stay an extra day so I can swim with the dolphins.’ Because I don’t want to be on a plane, just one-on-one with him, his wife wasn’t there. Like I’m not doing that. You know?”

Jordan continued, explaining that Trump’s assistant didn’t exactly like that she hadn’t accepted his offer. “He’s like, ‘Well you don’t want to like walk through the airport and have to take your shoes off,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ll politely, respectfully decline.’ I just didn’t want to be one on one with him like that. He’s still a married man. I wasn’t going to do that.”

READ NEXT: This Real Housewife Is Into Kyle Richards’ Husband