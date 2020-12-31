Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been together for years now, but is the couple married?

Due to the pandemic, the pair have had to postpone their wedding twice. They even considered not getting married at all. While speaking on SiriusXM Radio Andy, Lopez recently shared, “We’ve talked about that for sure. I mean, at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?”

Ultimately, however, the couple concluded that marriage was still important to them and they plan to move forward with the nuptials… whenever that may be.

VideoVideo related to are alex rodriguez & jennifer lopez still together or married? 12/31/20 2020-12-31T11:20:10-05:00

Speaking on SiriusXM, Lopez explained that the couple’s initial wedding date was set for June in Italy. However, given the state of Italy at the time, that was not going to happen.

She concluded, “… there’s no rush, you know, there’s no rush. It’ll happen when it happens.”

They Dated for Two Years Before Getting Engaged

Lopez and Rodriguez dated for two years before getting engaged in March 2019.

According to Elle, they first met at a Yankees baseball game in 2005; Lopez was still married to Marc Anthony at the time. Rodriguez, meanwhile, was married to Cynthia Scurtis.

They met again 12 years later, which is when their relationship turned romantic.

The pair was confirmed to be dating on March 8, 2017. People was the first to corroborate the news, citing a source who said, “She seems excited. He has been around her family, and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

How A-Rod Met J.LoEllen has heard Jennifer Lopez's side of their first meeting, but does Alex Rodriguez's story match up with hers? 2018-04-09T13:00:05Z

When Rodriguez spoke to DeGeneres one month later about their reconnection, the baseball player explained, “Someone taps me on the shoulder, and I turn around and I do not recognize this person. And it’s Jennifer, but she’s dressed up as Harlee from Shades of Blue, and she’s in her jeans and her big boots. And it took me about four or five seconds. And she said, ‘It’s Jennifer! It’s Jennifer!’ I go, ‘Oh my God, Jennifer, you look beautiful.’ I was so embarrassed and then I got a little nervous, and I’m like, This is so goofy, we all know who Jennifer is and she’s everywhere. Then we basically had a small chit-chat…and she says, ‘You have my number, reach out.’ And I went home that night and reached out.”

Their First Instagram Pic Together Was Posted in April 2017

In April 2017, Lopez posted a picture of her and Rodriguez’s legs intertwined as they watched a Yankees game.

They officially made their red carpet debut together at the Met Gala just one month later.

After their two year anniversary, Lopez posted another Instagram photo and wrote, “Two years of laughter… Two years of fun. Two years of adventures, of excitement of growing and learning, of true friendship. And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again… Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time… Te Amo Macho…”

READ NEXT: Famous Late Night Talk Show Is Ending