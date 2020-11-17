Famous Late Night Talk Show Is Ending

On Tuesday, November 17, news surfaced that Conan O’Brien would be ending his TBS late-night talk show in favor of an HBO Max variety series.

According to comicbook.com, this will mark the first time in 28 years that the comedian will not host a late-night talk show. Conan has aired on TBS since 2010, and the 57-year-old has led over 1,400 episodes.

Not much is known about the HBO Max weekly show, other than the fact that it will be produced by O’Brien’s production company, Team Coco. In a statement, Casy Bloys, CCO of HBO and HBO Max, told Deadline, “Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week.”

O’Brien, himself, also issued a statement that read, “In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform… I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

O’Brien replaced David Letterman on “Late Night” and hosted “The Tonight Show” briefly. According to ET Online, after Letterman left, he became the longest-working of all the current talk show hosts.

Conan Worked on SNL & the Simpsons

O’Brien worked as a writer for SNL and The Simpsons before foraying into talk shows. According to SNL Fandom, some of O’Brien’s standout sketches include “Mr. Short-Term Memory” and “The Girl Watchers”; the latter was performed by Tom Hanks.

In a September 2020 interview with Tech Crunch, O’Brien spoke about the ever-changing media landscape. He stated, “There are a couple of things about doing podcasts that are superior or more fun than doing a talk show… When I’m doing the traditional talk show, I’m limited. For years and years and years, when it was on network television, I had to take six- and seven-minute turns, which mean I’m having a conversation with you or I’m having a conversation with someone I’ve always dreamed of talking to, whether it’s Tom Hanks or Jim Carrey or Robin Williams. Then after six or seven minutes, there has to be a laugh and we’ll take a break and we’ll be right back.”

He continued, “That’s not a natural conversational flow. What you can do with a podcast is really incredible. I can talk to someone for an hour and 15 minutes. We try and trim them back, but for the most part, people let their guard down. The other thing I prefer: no hair and makeup. It sounds like I’m kidding. But after almost 30 years of people caking my very white face with makeup so that I look like I’m still alive.”

In addition to his new variety show, O’Brien will continue his series of travel specials, Conan Without Borders, in which the comedian “hits the road in this special that brings him and his sense of humor to far-flung destinations.”

READ NEXT: Why Yosef Aborady Is The Bachelorette 2020’s Villain