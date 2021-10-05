When Does the New Season of ‘American Idol’ Start Filming?

The new season of “American Idol” may not be airing yet, but the judges are getting ready to start shooting.

On October 4, Ryan Seacrest shared an Instagram photo showing the team back together for a dinner. He captioned the post: “Picking up where we left off. The band is back together for number 20! @americanidol.”

Filming for the new season is taking place in Austin, Texas, as depicted in the show’s Instagram stories.

Those who want to audition for “American Idol” should know that auditions for Season 20 are still open.

The ABC “American Idol” website writes: “SEASON 5 AUDITIONS ARE HAPPENING NOW! AMERICAN IDOL® is looking for the next singing superstar! Reserve your spot for an in-person virtual IDOL ACROSS AMERICA audition with show producers, or submit your online video audition today! Yes, you can audition both ways!”

According to Talent Recap, virtual auditions are no longer happening. However, singers can submit a video audition through October 15.

Here’s what you need to know:

When Will the New Season Air?

Even though filming is taking place now, the show won’t return to the small screen until Spring 2022, according to Deadline.

As pointed out by the outlet, this season is the first with new show runner and executive producer Megan Wolfick, who is taking over from longtime show runner Trish Kinane.

In a statement, Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, shared, “Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with Idol on ABC… Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons—and they’re ready to do it again. As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on Idol.”

Wolflick added, “‘American Idol’ is still the original music show that genuinely creates superstars and continues to evolve to allow true artists to succeed in this unique business. The chemistry and passion Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan bring is second to none. We couldn’t be more ecstatic that they are returning for this iconic 20th season in search of the freshest new talent that this nation has to offer.”

Chayce Beckham Wins ‘American Idol’

GettyLast season, Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner of “American Idol”.

Since then, he’s toured with the band 3 Doors Down and is gearing up for a tour with country star Luke Combs.

In May, Beckham sat down with Hollywood Life to open up about his time on “Idol”.

Beckham shared, “To me, [winning] is my redemption. There’s a bigger plan with all of this. I like to think that I am in charge of this ship, but I am not. God is guiding me through and putting me all the places I need to be. So, for me, it means the world that I have been able to turn it all around from where I was and do all of this. You never know who might be having a hard time with addiction and substance abuse and things like that. I know a lot of people reached out to me and said I give them hope. I hope I can show all these people, as well, that they can turn their lives around and do something good with it.”