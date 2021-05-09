Who Will Win ‘American Idol’ This Season: Top Predictions

The finale of American Idol is just around the corner, and fans want to know who’s going to be crowned the winner of this season.

According to Gold Derby, the odds show that Arthur Gunn, Grace Kinstler, and Willie Spence are all “locked in a battle for first place.”

As the outlet noted, since the competitors were whittled down to the top ten, Kinstler and Spence have been trading “first and second place position on [the] winner charts.”

This week, per the outlet, Kinstler is running in first place after singing her cover of “Into the Unknown”. But Spence and Gunn are riding her coattails.

Who will win? Only time will tell, but here’s what you need to know.

The Top 7

Tonight on American Idol, the top seven will sing songs for their mothers in honor of Mother Day, along with Coldplay hits, and the list of hits that will be performed tonight has been obtained by Billboard.

Mentored by Chris Martin, the singers will belt it out in the hopes of saving themselves for next week’s performances.

Arthur Gunn will sing, “In My Place”, and “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Caleb Kennedy will perform “Violet Hill” and “Mama Said” which is an original, Casey Bishop will perform “Paradise” and “Ironic.” Chayce Beckham will perform “Magic” and “Mamma”, which is an original song. Grace Kinstler will sing “Fix You” and “When We Were Young” by Adele. Hunter Metts will sing “Everglow” and “The River”, and Willie Spence will sing, “Yellow” and “You Are So Beautiful.”

The contestants competing this season include Chayce Beckham, Caleb Kennedy, Grace Kinstler, Casey Bishop, Willie Spence, Hunter Metts, and Arthur Gunn, who– as fans know– was voted into the newest season during the May 2 episode of the show.

Winner Predictions

Amazing! Wille Spence Slays “Circle Of Life” For Disney Night! – American Idol 2021Prepare for goosebumps! Singing The Lion King’s “Circle Of Life” for his Disney Night performance on American Idol, Willie performs an absolutely jaw-dropping rendition for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. He truly moves us all with this performance! See more of American Idol 2021 on our official site: americanidol.com Like American Idol on… 2021-05-03T02:07:21Z

In a newly released article, Parade revealed that while they also put Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler at the top of the list when it comes to predicted champions from the season, Casey Bishop is a close third, and Arthur Gunn’s entrance into the competition could change things, since “he already has an established fan base to vote for him.”

After Spence sang “Circle of Life” last week, Katy Perry exclaimed, “You are a bona fide Idol. You just climbed the mountain with all those notes. I love you and am excited to see you sing again, and again, and again.”

Arthur Gunn had similar positive reactions from the judges, with Katy Perry saying, “That was one of your best performances. The delivery, the enunciation, it was all there. It was amazing. I love when you do your own thing. You are Arthur Gunn through and through.”

And when Grace took the stage, Luke similarly pointed out that she nailed the song, stating, “You walked to the mic with a look in your eye that said you were going to slay this. The eye of the tiger. You went beyond all that.”

Tonight’s episode of American Idol will air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC.

