Former ‘Idol’ Contestant Explains Why They Quit the Show

Wyatt Pike was a fan-favorite contestant on season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol,” and people who liked seeing him sing were sad when he left the show in April 2020.

Pike dropped out from the competition ahead of the reveal of the top 12, meaning he made it to the round directly ahead of that. Afterward, there were rumors that Pike had a fight with “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan during the competition.

That rumor was debunked by Bryan’s wife, Caroline.

Pike Reveals Why He Left ‘American Idol’

Pike spoke with KPCW about his recent single, which was released on Friday, February 25, 2022, and he told the outlet why he decided to leave the competition last year.

“Regarding my departure, the bottom line is that reality, competitive music on TV is not my thing. It became too much. The stress and the behind-the-scenes pressure and things that had to happen,” Pike said.

He also said that he wanted to try new things after his time on the show.

“Coming off of that show, it’s kind of a, how am I going to almost reintroduce myself musically off of the show,” Pike told the outlet. “Because obviously there’s an understanding of who I am on the show, but that maybe doesn’t completely represent who I want to be and who I want to become.”

He Released a Song With a Fellow ‘Idol’ Alum

Pike is collaborating with “American Idol” contestant Francisco Martin as well as his long-time friend and collaborator, Peter Hanaman; the single is called “Deep Blue.”

Pike shared some behind-the-scenes photos from recording the track on Instagram.

“3 days until release… AH!” he wrote. “please pre-save ‘Deep Blue’ at the link in my bio! thank you! here are a few moments from recording the song back in November! The first, fourth and fifth slides captured by @cprdav and the rest on my telephone.”

He added, “it’s been quite the journey to get this song done and I couldn’t be happier with it. Can’t wait for you to hear it on FRIDAY!”

The group has more tracks in the works, meaning that fans of “Deep Blue” will be able to see more where that comes from. Pike, specifically, plans to release an EP in the next few months.

“So, we’re already working on a couple more songs, specifically first up another single for a couple of weeks from now,” Pike told KPCW during the interview. “Hopefully, we got to crank that one out. It’s definitely a production crunch time I’m trying to get an EP done before the summer. Should be probably five, four, or five more songs with Peter this time around and then I don’t see any reason that we don’t keep working together. It’s been a really fun collaborative process just because we had a friendship long before we started working together.”

“American Idol” airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC. Later in the season, the show will air on both Sunday and Monday nights.

