Rumor: Did a Fight With Luke Bryan Cause Wyatt Pike to Leave ‘American Idol’?

Fans of “American Idol” have an in-depth theory about why contestant Wyatt Pike left the show before the live shows began, but “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline Bryan, is setting the record straight.

According to E Online, there were multiple rumors about Pike’s exit being caused by a fight that were circulated on fan accounts on social media, but none of those rumors seemed to be rooted in any type of truth.

The rumor, according to E, is that Luke Bryan and Wyatt Pike got into an actual fist fight that left Bryan with a black eye. That black eye, the theory says, is the actual reason that Bryan was absent from the first “American Idol” live show on Monday, April 12, 2021, not because the judge had been diagnosed with COVID-19, which was the given reason for his absence.

Wyatt Pike, who was a front-runner of the competition, was also absent from the show that night. Ryan Seacrest told viewers that Pike left the show for “personal reasons.”

Caroline Bryan Says There Was No Fight

According to E Online, Caroline Bryan took to TikTok to tell fans that no fight occurred.

“Trust me, he has Covid,” Bryan wrote on TikTok. “I kinda wish there was a fight. I’m sick of taking care of kids alone and sanitizing. I’m peeing Lysol!”

Pike also confirmed that he left “American Idol” due to personal reasons and not because of any fight that may have occurred on set.

“I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life,” Pike wrote on Instagram. “Fellow contestants – miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support… do stick around for more musical things soon!”

Pike got a lot of support from season 4 contestants on “American Idol” on his post.

Alanis Sophia wrote, “wish you the best of luck in everything you do.”

“You are so special Wyatt,” Madison Watkins wrote. “JUST THE BEGINNING BABY!!!! Can’t wait to see you soon. You are A GEM in every since of the world.”

Grace Kinstler added, “So much love for you Wyatt!!! You are going to do AMAZING things; I cannot wait to watch it all unfold for you.”

Beane, Anilee List and Cassandra Coleman also commented on the post in support of Pike.

Pike Released New Music Following His ‘American Idol’ Exit

Soon after he left the “American Idol” competition, Wyatt Pike dropped new music and a new music video.

On April 18, 2021, he wrote, “Last couple days back home in UT! Feels good. ‘Friday Nights’ video for you tomorrow.

He released the video of his new song on April 19, 2021.

“As promised, here’s a video of my tune ‘Friday Nights,'” Pike wrote. “I had fun filming this for you yesterday, I hope you enjoy! ‘Friday Nights’ is available on all streaming platforms.”

The “American Idol” family responded positively to Pike’s new music. Season 4 comeback contestant Franklin Boone asked what Pike uses to edit his videos, and Nick Merico said that he loves Pike’s voice.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC. The show is on a week-long hiatus and will return on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Comeback Contestants: Who Will Win the Second Chance?