Andre Braugher Dead: Cause of Death Given as ‘Brief Illness’

Andre Braugher, the “Homicide: Life On The Street” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor, is dead at the age of 61.

His cause of death was given only as a “brief illness” by his rep, according to TMZ. The nature of the illness has not yet been disclosed. Braugher’s publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed his death to Daily Variety.

Deadline reported that Braugher died on Monday, December 11, 2023, although news of his death broke publicly on December 12.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘This Hurts,’ Actor Terry Crews Wrote of Andre Braugher’s Death

Terry Crews appeared in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” with Braugher. He posted a tribute to Braugher on Facebook.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent,” Crews wrote.

From the HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET pilot. Our first real look at the mercurial Frank Pembleton, played so magnificently by Andre Braugher. May he rest in peace. I’ll likely be posting more of his standout scenes from Homicide in the coming days. He’s a legend. pic.twitter.com/RY2WqIcX67 — Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) December 13, 2023

“This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. 😢❤️”

Braugher famously played police officers, Detective Frank Pembleton and Captain Raymond Holt.

Andre Braugher Leaves Behind a Wife & 3 Sons

According to Deadline, Braugher is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson and three sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley.

Brabson and Braugher married in 1991, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

In 2020, Braugher told Variety, “Everything’s new. I’d never done it before. Am I any good? I remember turning to my wife and asking her, ‘Is this funny?’ And she said, ‘Yes, of course, you’re not being deceived.’ But I kept looking at it, saying to myself, is this good? I couldn’t really judge.”

He also spoke about playing a police officer in the Variety interview:

I look up after all these decades of playing these characters, and I say to myself, it’s been so pervasive that I’ve been inside this storytelling, and I, too, have fallen prey to the mythology that’s been built up. It’s almost like the air you breathe or the water that you swim in. It’s hard to see. But because there are so many cop shows on television, that’s where the public gets its information about the state of policing.

He added to Variety: “Cops breaking the law to quote, ‘defend the law,’ is a real terrible slippery slope. It has given license to the breaking of law everywhere, justified it and excused it. That’s something that we’re going to have to collectively address — all cop shows.”

He was a two-time Emmy award winner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Public records show that Braugher and his family lived in New Jersey.

