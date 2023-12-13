Andre Braugher Survived by Actress Wife Ami Brabson & 3 Sons

Andre Braugher, the “Homicide: Life On The Street” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor who died on December 11, 2023, is survived by his wife Ami Brabson and three kids.

a href=”https://deadline.com/2023/12/andre-braugher-dead-homicide-life-on-the-street-brooklyn-nine-nine-actor-1235665513/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>According to Deadline, Braugher’s wife is an actress.

Braugher’s publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed his death to Daily Variety.

Brabson’s website describes her as “ACTOR | TV & THEATRE | PRODUCER.”

In 1991, Andre Braugher Married Ami Brabson, an Actress Who Played His Wife on Television

Brabson and Braugher married in 1991, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

According to her IMDb profile, Brabson is an actress who has had roles on “Homicide: Life on the Street” (1993), “Law & Order” (1990) and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (1999). She played the wife of Braugher’s character, the site reported.

His cause of death was given only as a “brief illness” by his rep, according to TMZ. The nature of the illness has not yet been disclosed.

Ami Brabson Is Also a Soprano & Cabaret Singer Who Has Appeared in Theater Productions

According to her website bio, Brabson “played Vanessa on the final season of POWER (Starz Network). Other television credits include Judge Karyn Blake / LAW & ORDER SVU, Mary Pembleton / HOMICIDE: Life on the Streets, Judge Tchaikovsky / BULL, DAMAGES, THE JURY, LAW & ORDER and various Soap Operas.”

Brabson “recently received the Award of Excellence for Outstanding Actress from Connecticut Critics’ Circle for her work in the highly-acclaimed production of AMERICAN SON at TheaterWorks Hartford,” her website says.

“Brabson conceived, wrote and starred in the one-women shows PHENOMENAL WOMEN and A CHANGE IS GONNA COME which she has toured throughout the Northeast. The New York Premiere of TOUGH TITTY by Oni Faida Lampley was Brabson’s first project as a producer in which she also played the starring role,” it continues.

“Other stage credits include: Mistress Ford in THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, Linda in CURVE OF DEPARTURE, Faye in Dominique Morisseau’s SKELETON CREW, Quilly in John Henry Redwood’s THE OLD SETTLER and Rose in August Wilson’s FENCES,” the website says.

It says she is also “an accomplished soprano and cabaret singer who has performed at New York City venues as varied as Merkin Concert Hall, The Metropolitan Room and Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar,” and adds that she “received her MFA from the NYU/Tisch Graduate School of Acting.”

Andre Braugher Was Also Survived by His 3 Sons

According to Deadline, Braugher is also survived by his three sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley.

Andre Braugher Recalled How His Wife Assured Him He Was Funny

In 2020, Braugher told Variety, “Everything’s new. I’d never done it before. Am I any good? I remember turning to my wife and asking her, ‘Is this funny?’ And she said, ‘Yes, of course, you’re not being deceived.’ But I kept looking at it, saying to myself, is this good? I couldn’t really judge.”

Public records show that Braugher and his family lived in New Jersey.

