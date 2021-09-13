Anna Wintour’s Age & Height: The Background on the Vogue Icon

Anna Wintour has been the Global Chief Content Officer for Condé Nast since 2020 but was previously the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue since 1988.

The fashion icon was born on November 3, 1949 which makes her 71-years-old. Her exact height is unknown, but many outlets place her between 5’4″ – 5’7″. Fans will be able to gage her height tonight, Monday, September 13, at the 75th annual Met Gala.

Wintour has served as an honorary chair for years, alongside Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri. The red carpet will feature dozens of the most iconic names in fashion, and they will all gather to celebrate the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” This year’s theme is “American Independence.”

Wintour Was Born in London

Wintour currently resides in New York City, but she’s originally from London. Her parents – Charles Wintour and Eleanor “Nonie” Trego Baker – welcomed their daughter in Hampstead, London. Wintour’s dad was the editor of the Evening Standard at the time.

The Vogue icon had a bigger family, with four siblings. Her older brother Gerald tragically died when he was a child. Two of her other siblings – James and Nora Wintour – still reside in London and work in government jobs. Her younger brother Patrick Wintour followed in his sister’s steps by working for The Guardian in London.

Wintour’s dad had significant impact on her career. “I think my father really decided for me that I should work in fashion,” she said in the documentary “The September Issue,” which followed her and her Vogue employees to create the biggest issue of the year. She had an interest in fashion from a young age, and that eventually pivoted to fashion journalism.

Wintour Has Children

Wintour has had one of the most successful fashion careers, but she’s also a mom. Wintour married her now ex-husband David Shaffer in 1984. Together, they welcomed Charles (Charlie) born in 1985 and Katherine (known as Bee) born in 1987.

“Of course, there were times, particularly when you travel, when [it was] very tough to leave the kids — particularly when they were very young,” she told Stella Magazine in May 2015. “And I’m not trying to be dismissive with this; of course, there were times when it was difficult. But it’s the way we all live today and it’s not changing.”

Wintour and Shaffer ultimately split and got divorced in 1999. At the time of their divorce, rumors circulated that Wintour had been having an affair with Shelby Bryan. Wintour and Bryan first met at the Benefit Ball for the New York Ballet in 1997, and both were married to different people at the time. The two began dating shortly after Wintour’s divorce.

“There are certain things that no one wants to read about in the tabloid press,” Wintour said in a New York Magazine profile in 1999. “You know that your friends and your family have one vision, and if the outside world has another, then that’s just something that you just don’t focus on.”

The couple dated for two decades, but they ultimately split in October 2020, as reported by multiple news outlets. “It’s been quite a while since they’ve been seen together,” a source told Page Six at the time. Both Wintour and Bryan have kept quiet about the breakup.

