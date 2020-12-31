Applebee’s New Year’s Eve & Day 2020 Hours & Menu Near Me: Is It Open?

It’s the end of 2020, and if you want to ring in the New Year at Applebee’s, some neighborhood restaurants are open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

To confirm the hours at an Applebee’s near you, call your local restaurant. The store locator is available here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Applebee’s Restaurants Are Open on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day 2020

Sometimes, being a good neighbor is about more than being close: it’s about keeping your distance, too. Thanks for stopping by, Debbie. The comfort of our guests is always important to us, and that starts with your safety. pic.twitter.com/ZGWlP1zRT6 — Applebee's Grill + Bar (@Applebees) November 30, 2020

Applebee’s restaurants are individually owned and operated, so their hours vary by location. But some Applebee’s restaurants are open on both New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2020, and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021, according to an Applebee’s spokesperson.

It’s always a good idea to check with you local store to verify their hours before you head out.

“Select Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open Christmas Eve (December 24), Christmas Day (December 25), New Year’s Eve (December 31) and New Year’s Day (January 1) although hours may be reduced,” Applebee’s Grill & Bar Spokesperson said. “Please contact your local Applebee’s for specific information on holiday hours: www.applebees.com/locations as each restaurant is independently owned and operated and hours vary by location.”

Some restaurants may also be operating under restrictions due to COVID-19.

“Thank you for trusting us throughout this very challenging time,” John Cywinski, President of Applebee’s Grill & Bar said in a message to customers. “The Applebee’s brand has been around for 40 years, and we truly value your loyalty and patronage. Our number one priority continues to be the health and well-being of our teams, guests and the neighborhoods we serve. To that end, I wanted to speak with you directly and share the precautionary steps we are taking to ensure a safe dining environment.”

The Applebee’s Bonus Gift Card Offer Is Available Through January 3

The holiday season starts now! Unless you’re like us and have your lights already up. Give the gift of a $50 Applebee’s gift card & get TWO $10 bonus cards for you, now through Cyber Monday! Bonus cards redeemable for dine-in or online via Applebees website or on our mobile app! pic.twitter.com/zbK855ruAS — Applebee's Grill + Bar (@Applebees) November 27, 2020

If you missed out on Applebee’s bonus gift card offer over Christmas, you’re in luck. You can still get a bonus gift card through January 3. If you still have a couple people to buy gifts for, it’s a great opportunity to give a gift and earn a reward. Applebee’s is offering a $10 gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card.

That’s just one of Applebee’s holiday offers, an Applebee’s spokesperson said in a statement to Heavy. Your local neighborhood Applebee’s is also offering deals on entrees and drinks.

The statement provided to Heavy said:

In case you haven’t heard, Applebee’s is ringing in the holiday season with not just one, but THREE, new deals… · Guests can celebrate with the 2 for $20 Value Menu now featuring the Southwest Steak Bowl, available for dine-in, To Go or delivery at participating locations, but only for a limited time. This guest-favorite menu includes the choice of one full-size appetizer to share AND two of these delicious full-size entrées all for only $20! · Applebee’s is also making sure to spread holiday cheer with the new $5 Sleigh Bell Sips. Walk into a winter wonderland treat with the new Berry Merry Colada or jingle all the way to pure joy with the new Reindeer Punch. · And to really ring in the spirit of giving, Applebee’s is offering a $10 bonus card with the purchase of a $50 Applebee’s gift card now through January 3, 2021

