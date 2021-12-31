Aubrey Paige Petcosky, Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Aubrey Paige Petcosky is a model who has been dating host Ryan Seacrest since at least mid-2021.

The couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight and Petcosky made her Instagram and TikTok profiles private. Seacrest is about 23 years older than Petcosky.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Aubrey Paige Petcosky Is a Working Model

Petcosky has been a professional model since at least 2019. She posted on Facebook on August 1, 2019, about what she described as her “first big campaign shot for Dicks Sporting Goods.” The post included photos from the catalog shoot. According to her Facebook page, she moved to Los Angeles in May 2019.

As of this writing, Petcosky had LA Models listed as her place of work. However, her Facebook bio may be out of date. She is not included on LA Model’s website of current models.

Petcosky appears to have shifted to Select Model Management. Her current profile on the company’s website notes that she is 5’9″, which makes her about two inches taller than Seacrest.

Petcosky has more than 55,000 followers on Instagram. She has 125,000 TikTok fans and her videos have garnered nearly 2 million likes. Both accounts were set to private as of this writing.

2. Petcosky Grew Up in Texas & Attended Austin Community College

Petcosky named Binghamton, New York, as her hometown in a Facebook post from August 2019. She also listed New York as a place she has lived in her Instagram bio.

At some point, the family relocated to Austin, Texas. Based on her mother’s Facebook page, Petcosky’s parents still live in a suburb of Austin.

Petcosky stayed local for college after she finished high school. She completed a two-year program at Austin Community College in 2018, she wrote on Facebook. Petcosky says she studied fashion marketing.

3. Petcosky Has 2 Sisters & 2 Brothers

Based on a Facebook post from October 31, 2021, Petcosky was born in October 1997.

She is the oldest child in her family. She has two sisters and two brothers.

Younger sister Riley Petcosky plays soccer at Auburn University in Alabama. Riley’s roster profile shows that she was a freshman in 2019 and went to Cedar Park High School. Her bio includes that she has four siblings named Aubrey, Hailey, Elliot and Ethan.

Their other sister’s name appears to have been misspelled on Auburn’s website. The other sister spells her name as “Halley” on Facebook. Halley graduated from high school in 2017, according to Facebook.

She described herself as a lifestyle blogger in this Instagram post from 2019 and worked with Mazza Models, a company based in Austin. Halley and Aubrey modeled together in 2017, according to a post on Halley’s Instagram account.

Younger brother Elliot also studied at Austin Community College, according to his Facebook page.

4. Petcosky’s Mom Is an Insurance Agent & Her Dad Worked for a Real Estate Operating Company

Petcosky’s parents approve of her relationship with Seacrest, according to Us Weekly. The magazine cited a “source” in June 2021 who said, “Ryan has met Aubrey’s family. They think he’s a wonderful guy.”

Her mother, Shannon Petcosky, is a health insurance agent. She wrote on Facebook in November 2021 that she works for USHEALTH Group and is also a customer. Shannon follows Seacrest on Instagram.

Petcosky’s father, David Petcosky, worked at Novak Brothers, a real estate company in Texas. Aubrey Petcosky posted a photo on Facebook in April 2020 in front of a Novak Brothers building and wrote in the caption, “Days at the office with David Petcosky.”

Facts Podium reported David was the president of Novak Custom Homes but it’s unclear if he is still with the company. As of this writing, David was not listed on the leadership team page of the company’s website.

A search of online records shows David was born in 1964 and Shannon in 1972.

5. Seacrest Has Talked About Wanting to Become a Father Since He Started Dating Petcosky

Seacrest and Petcosky were first linked in May 2021. They were photographed together during a trip to the Hamptons, as the Daily Mail reported at the time.

Details of the relationship were kept under wraps for several months. As Heavy reported in early November, fans questioned whether the couple had lasted beyond those initial months.

But as of December 2021, outlets including the Wall Street Journal and USA Today referred to Petcosky as Seacrest’s girlfriend. Seacrest even told the Wall Street Journal that he’s now thinking about parenthood. He even said his desire to have children began in 2021, which lines up with when he and Petcosky got together.

“I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life. I do want to have kids. But I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age, ” Seacrest said. “I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that. I want to be available and present.”

