Barry Roberts, Tanya Roberts’ Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tanya Roberts and Barry Roberts had a non-traditional beginning to their marriage. The former Charlie’s Angel, Bond girl and “That ’70s Show” star proposed to her husband.

Tanya Roberts died at age 65 on Sunday, January 3, 2021, TMZ reported. Her representative told the news outlet she took her dog for a walk on Christmas Eve, and collapsed when she returned home. Roberts was rushed to the hospital and placed on a ventilator, but did not recover. Her death was not related to COVID-19, TMZ reported.

Barry Roberts was a screenwriter, who married Tanya Roberts in 1974. They were married for 32 years before his death at age 60.

1. Tanya & Barry Roberts Met While She Was in Line to Watch a Movie

Barry and Tanya Roberts met when she was in line to watch a movie, according to The List. At the time, she was a model best known for working with brands like Clairol and the headache reliever Excedrin.

Tanya and Barry Roberts were married in 1974. He died in 2006. The couple did not have children.

2. Barry Roberts Was a Screenwriter & Actor Best Known for 'Legal Tender' & 'Hour Magazine'

April 3, 1946 New York – June 15, 2006 Los Angeles. Actor and writer known by Legal Tender -1991- And Hour Magazine -1980-. He was Married Tanya Roberts who worked in Legal Tender.

Barry Roberts was a screenwriter and an actor. He was best known for his work on “Legal Tender” and “Hour Magazine.” Roberts was the writer behind “Legal Tender,” a full-length action and thriller released in 1991. Tanya Roberts also starred in her husband’s film, playing the role of Rikki Rennick.

The IMDB movie synopsis says “A woman attempts to save the family business and the end result is murder.”

“Hour Magazine” was a daytime talk show that ran for 10 years from 1980 to 1989. Roberts appeared on Episode 1 of the show, which aired May 13, 1981, according to IMDB.

The show was “Award-winning syndicated daytime talk show hosted by Gary Collins, featuring a variety of celebrity guests, current affairs, cooking and popular culture,” according to the IMDB synopsis.

3. Tanya Roberts Left ‘That ’70s Show’ to Care for Barry in His Illness & He Died in 2006

Tanya Roberts stepped down from her role as Midge Pinciotti on “That ’70s Show” to care for her husband when he was diagnosed with encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain. He suffered with the disease for four and a half years before he died, according to IMDB. Cheat Sheet reported it was her husband’s illness that led to her exit from the series. Barry Roberts died in 2006 at age 60.

4. Barry Roberts Was Tanya Roberts’ Second Husband, Following Her First Marriage at Age 15

Barry Roberts was Tanya Roberts’ second husband. She was first married when she was only 15 years old. At that time, Roberts dropped out of school and got married. She and her first husband lived a nomadic lifestyle, which ended when her mother-in-law annulled the marriage, according to NNDB.

“Tanya Roberts dropped out of school and married at 15. She lived a bohemian life with her loser husband, until her mother tracked them down, took Roberts home, and had the marriage annulled,” NNDB reported.

5. Tanya & Barry Roberts Were Married Within Just a Few Months After She Proposed to Him

Tanya and Barry Roberts had a brief engagement. Tanya proposed to her beau, and they were married just a few months later, according to The List. She proposed to him at a subway station.