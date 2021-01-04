Tanya Roberts Dead: ‘That 70s Show’ Actress Dies at 65

Tanya Roberts, a cult classic 80s star who appeared on That 70s Show as Donna Pinciotti’s mom, has died, according to a report from TMZ.

Roberts’ reps told the outlet that she was walking her dog on Christmas Eve when she returned home and collapsed. “She was taken to the hospital and put on a ventilator but never got better.”

TMZ added that the death is reportedly not COVID-related.

“In the days leading up to her collapse, we’re told Tanya appeared perfectly healthy … even doing video chats for her fans,” TMZ wrote.

She is survived by her husband, Lance, and her sister, Barbara Chase.

Here’s what you need to know about the actress:

She Was a Bond Girl

Roberts, who was born Victoria Leigh Blum, made her film debut in the horror film Forced Entry. She played Stacey Sutton in the James Bond film A View to a Kill and, according to CharlesAngels.com, she beat out 2,000 young hopefuls for the role.

She also portrayed Midge Pinciotti in That ’70s Show.

According to Cheat Sheet, the Bronx-born actress modeled for brands like Excedrin, Clairol, Ultra Brite, and Cool Ray sunglasses as an up-and-coming name in the world of entertainment. She also acted in off-Broadway productions like Picnic and Antigone before booking a role in the drama Fingers in 1978.

One year later, she booked the movie Tourist Trap.

Her other credits include The Beastmaster, Sins of Desire, Deep Down, Night Eyes, Almost Pregnant, and Favorite Deadly Sins among others.

As a model, Roberts posed for Playboy and a number of TV commercials. Her most recent credit was the role of Ellie Palmer in the TV series Barbershop. Before that, she played Rebecca in the TV series, Eve, preceded by a number of episodes of That 70s Show from 1998 to 2004.

She Was a Golfer & Animal Lover

According to an interview with Mike Pingel for CharliesAngels.com, Roberts was a wife, golfer, and animal lover.

Asked what is something fans wouldn’t know about her, she shared, “I love to golf! Have been golfing for over two years. The only thing I hate is putting. I hear that Cheryl Ladd also is an avid golfer, I would love to play with her.”

The actress was married to her husband, actor and writer Barry Roberts, from 1974 until his death in 2006. They did not have any children together. A June article in US Weekly revealed that she left That 70s Show in 2001 “due to the declining health of her husband.” He passed away in Los Angeles.

During her interview with Pingel, Roberts said, “We have been together over 20 years. I’m not really sure, we don’t celebrate anniversaries. I feel it only leads to divorce. Barry and I are best pals. We’re both physical people and have similar interests. Yet, Barry does not like golf!”

She added that her favorite project was Sheena.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

