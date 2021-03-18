‘Basketball Wives’ Isn’t Having a Reunion Show

Basketball Wives will be missing a key component this season: a reunion show. Evelyn Lozada revealed on her Twitter account that there will not be a reunion show once season nine wraps.

On Twitter, one of her followers asked how many more episodes of Basketball Wives would there be before the reunion and Lozada responded with: “2 more episodes – No reunion” along with a praise hands emoji.

During the last episode of Basketball Wives that aired on March 16, Lozada and Shaunie O’Neal decided to leave the mini stay-cation early due to all of the tension and arguing amongst the ladies. Their exit was followed by Malaysia Pargo and Kristen Scott leaving as well. There are only two episodes left in the season.

Basketball Wives Season 9 Episode 6 (Mar 16, 2021) Full Ep HDBasketball Wives Season 9 Episode 6 (Mar 16, 2021) Full HD Malaysia and Kristen's conversation with OG leaves the group wondering about the future of the sisterhood; Nia and OG spill some revealing tea about their relationship; Shaunie and Evelyn question their place in the group; Jackie loses her cool 2021-03-17T01:02:53Z

Liza Morales, Lamar Odom’s Ex-Girlfriend, Joined Basketball Wives for Season 9

Liza Morales – Basketball WivesReality star Liza Morales dishes about her relationship with former NBA star Lamar Odom, co-parenting, and joining VH1’s Basketball Wives. _________________________________________________ #WendyWilliams Follow Wendy See it first. See it now. Only at WendyShow.com Facebook.com/WendyShow Instagram.com/WendyShow Twitter.com/WendyWilliams 2021-03-17T20:00:05Z

Liza Morales was the newbie this season on Basketball Wives. Morales, who shares two children with Lamar Odom, was in a relationship with the former Los Angeles Lakers player for over a decade. Their relationship crumbled after the loss of their third child, Jayden, that succumbed to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 2006 when he was six months old. Morales told Page Six that the grief caused the demise of their relationship.

“I realized I lost Lamar when our son Jayden passed away,” she said. “We grieved so differently.”

After their child’s death, Morales moved back to New York City to be close to family while Odom still played for the Los Angeles Lakers. She said while they were apart people began approaching her about Odom’s substance abuse.

“I started hearing a lot of rumblings,” she said. “People coming to me, knowing I am the mother of his kids, telling me, ‘I think you need to watch Lamar with the white stuff.’ So it was definitely in my head but I couldn’t worry about that. Like I just wanted to focus on me and this is why I stayed in New York.”

Morales said became very depressed for a few years after their son’s death and had to seek therapy.

“I was grieving. I was severely depressed for like two years, without knowing I was severely depressed. A lot of people don’t talk about that stuff. In my family and communities of color, we don’t talk about that stuff. So I finally got diagnosed after I went to a therapist.”

In 2009, Odom married Khloe Kardashian after dating her for a month, something Morales said was hurt by.

“It was hurtful at that time to learn of their marriage,” she said. “He was getting married and he told me in a text message. I’ve known you since I was 15; I deserve better than a text message.”

Fans Are Fed up With Ogom “OG” Chijindu Accusing the Basketball Wives Cast of Colorism

During Ogom “OG” Chijindu’s time on Basketball Wives, she has accused the ladies on the show of being colorist. Her tune didn’t change during season nine and it caused conflict amongst the ladies. Fans vented via Twitter about how tiring Chijindu’s argument was becoming and some called for her not to return for another season.

“Og if this group causing u so much stress and aggravation it’s time for u to get the stepping,” one watcher tweeted.

Another viewer wrote: “OG … MUST GO. She does not and WILL NOT mesh with these group of women. Why is she even there. She just wants to sit and look like a victim and ATTACK at the same time TF! . Please let this be her last season!!!”

Someone else tweeted: “OG really reaching at this point…people not liking you has nothing to do with your skin tone. It’s your attitude.”

Take a look at a few more tweets below.

I hope OG doesn’t pull a muscle for how much she is REACHING. Plenty of black moms have used the phrase “GET YO BLACK ASS UP”. Whether you are light or dark skinned #BasketballWives — Orlando Wu (@playboyorlando) March 17, 2021

I’m still laughing OG is mad they talked about her toe and turned that into colorism lol #basketballwives pic.twitter.com/OpcnoUxMjw — jaynorm818 (@jaynorm818) March 17, 2021

Og if this group causing u so much stress and aggravation it’s time for u to get the stepping. #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/mTflXs7AiH — Lolalove❣️ (@NinaKaprisun) March 17, 2021

If ruining a franchise was a person #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/JlTrRrd3kY — Lisa (@way2nice) March 17, 2021

OG … MUST 👏🏾 GO 👏🏾. She does not and WILL NOT mesh with these group of women. Why is she even there. She just wants to sit and look like a victim and ATTACK at the same time TF! . Please let this be her last season!!! #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/l9xTvSevJN — Sexikitten (@MSexikitten) March 17, 2021

OG clearly has issues with accountability. You can’t talk shit about people and not expect people to talk shit about you… #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/jXmws4IogL — Queendom Entertainment (@BEbonyQueendom) March 17, 2021

I feel like OG took on colorism cause it was trendy for her as a storyline but it got too big for her. She lost steam in the end and was grasping for straws to hold her point #bbwla #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/AItknM1UQS — Orlando Wu (@playboyorlando) March 17, 2021

OG really reaching at this point..people not liking you has nothing to do with your skin tone. It’s your attitude.😒 #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/euZFcsckYX — Tatiana (@Tatiii__) March 17, 2021