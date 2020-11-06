Lamar Odom’s Ex Dishes About Their Split

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have called off their engagement. The couple got engaged last November and celebrated with an engagement party earlier this year in September. The 33-year-old personal trainer posted a statement on her Instagram story on Wednesday, November 4.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent, so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Parr wrote in her Instagram statement. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

Parr continued, writing, “Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs, I wish him all the best, and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved…”

Odom hasn’t commented on the matter and has kept the photos with Parr on his Instagram page. Odom posted a photo working out with Parr promoting her new e-book. “My Baby Doll looking Naturally Stunning,” he wrote in the caption.

Lamar Odom & Khloe Kardashian Were Married

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom first met in August 2009. The former basketball player told Wendy Williams at the time, “I didn’t even know who she was when I met her. I went up and spoke to her, introduced myself. I fell in love. She’s a beautiful person, inside and out.”

One month after meeting, Kardashian and Odom got married and got engaged nine days before the wedding. Keeping Up With the Kardashians documented their wedding and marriage, and the two even got a spinoff, Khloe & Lamar. While the two had a happy marriage for a few years, it eventually began to crumble.

Cheating rumors circulated in July 2013 and one month later, he was arrested for driving under the influence. Odom went to rehab shortly after the arrest. By December 2013, Kardashian had filed for divorce, according to People.

Khloe Kardashian Continued to Care for Lamar Odom

Odom has suffered from substance abuse for years, but things escalated in 2015. Odom was rushed to the hospital and almost died after being found unconscious at the Love Ranch brothel outside of Las Vegas, according to People. Kardashian immediately joined Odom and spent months by his side as he recovered from his overdose.

The divorce between the two was not yet finalized, so Kardashian continued to make his medical decisions and call off their protracted divorce proceedings, as reported by People. While many fans speculated the two might be getting back together, Kardashian set the record straight. “There are too many other important [medical] things [going on],” she told People in 2015. “It’s not even in our brains thinking about us as a couple or having a relationship right now.”

Odom eventually recovered and even attended a Kanye West concert with the Kardashian family in February 2016. Since Odom’s health had improved, Kardashian decided to continue with the divorce. The reality star filed for divorce a second time in May 2016, and it was finalized in December 2016, according to People.

Odom has since published a memoir titled Darkness to Light writing about his substance abuse journey. “The strength in God, the strength in my family for never giving up on me, that’s who I live for now,” he told CNN at the time. “I lived selfishly for a long time. I’ll be an addict for as long as I live. When you’re sober, you’re present. And when you’re present, you kind of understand the consequences and repercussions of what you do, and therefore I have no will to do any drug that isn’t marijuana. I understand the consequences and repercussions of getting high.”

