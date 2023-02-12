Former ‘Bachelor’ Lead Was Told to ‘Stop’ Seeing Kris Jenner

A former “Bachelor” lead says that show producers told him to stay away from Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Jenner-Kardashian clan.

Former “Bachelor” Ben Flajnik made the revelations on the the “She’s All Bach” podcast with Stefanie Parker and Jackie Maroney. The podcast caption reads, “Former Bachelor Ben Flajnik joins the conversation and talks about the last time he spoke with ex Courtney Robertson, his relationship with Jennifer Love Hewitt before becoming The Bachelor, skinny dipping on national television, and what really happened with Kris Jenner.”

He revealed that show producers weren’t thrilled about the idea of him spending time with Jenner.

Ben Flajnik Says ‘The Bachelor’ Producers Told Him to ‘Stop’ Hanging Out With Kris Jenner

Flajnik, who was the Bachelor in 2022, told the podcasters that he became friends with Kris Jenner after appearing on her talk show.

They then ended up having wine together at their home. According to People Magazine, unsubstantiated rumors emerged as a result that they were having a romantic relationship. People reported that Jenner was married to Caitlyn Jenner at the time. There is also a big age gap between Faljnik, 40, and Jenner, 67.

Flajnik said on the podcast that the producers “called me up and were like, ‘What are you doing? Stop.'”

He said he responded, “I was like, ‘What? She’s really nice!'” He told the podcasters that the producers’ interference didn’t end their friendship, though, as he still has Kris Jenner’s phone number.

“They were very gracious and very nice to me, so I have nothing but kind things to say about that family,” he said of the famous Kardashian and Jenner family.

According to Flajnik, he got to know the Kardashian family. “They kept inviting me to things and I’m a friendly guy. We just — they’d come up here. Kayne played a show in Oakland. My buddy and I were just, like, on the stage with Kanye. The normal things that one would do,” he told the podcasters, referring to Kanye West.

On Instagram, Ben Flajnik Describes Himself as an ‘Entrepreneur’ & ‘Oyster Shucker’

On his Instagram page, Flajnik describes himself as an “entrepreneur, world traveler & an oyster shucker.”

He recently posted about taking his mother to Japan.

He also posted pictures of his 40th birthday.

On the podcast, Flajnik also revealed that, before the became the Bachelor, he was dating a Hollywood star – Jennifer Love Hewitt. That left him with a big decision to make: Keep dating Love Hewitt or become the Bachelor. He chose to become the Bachelor, which ended his brief relationship with Love Hewitt, whom he had not been dating for very long when the show began.

“I was like, ‘Well, there’s not much I can do here now,'” he said.

“We’re dating for a couple weeks — I wasn’t going to not do The Bachelor,” he told the podcasters.

