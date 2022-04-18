AMC’s hit series, “Better Call Saul,” is back on Monday, April 18, for the first half of the final season. But can you watch “Better Call Saul” season 6 on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon if you don’t have cable or the AMC Plus streaming service? Here are all the details on whether the series is on your favorite streaming platform.

‘Better Call Saul’ Can’t Be Streamed on Netflix in the United States

If you’re in the United States, then unfortunately you can’t stream season 6 of “Better Call Saul” on Netflix.

However, this isn’t the case in every country. For example, Netflix in the UK/IE is going to have the new episodes from “Better Call Saul” season 6 available starting on April 19, the day after they air on TV in the United States, according to Netflix’s Facebook account.

If you’re outside the United States, you’ll want to check to see if your Netflix platform is also airing “Better Call Saul,” like the UK version is.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Won’t be on Hulu

As for Hulu, this platform is not an option if you’re wanting to watch the new episodes of “Better Call Saul” season 6 there. This is likely due to AMC wanting to promote its AMC Plus streaming service. It appears that even the premium service, Hulu with Live TV, does not carry AMC programs.

Many Hulu viewers have been complaining about not having access to new AMC episodes on either Hulu or the Hulu streaming service. You can see examples in the community discussion page here. Quite a few people noted that it was available on YouTube TV’s premium streaming service.

One person commented five months ago, “Glad I checked first. Looks like I have to use YouTube TV they carry AMC.”

Hulu had not added an official response to this thread since 2019, simply saying, “Our Content team loves hearing what viewers want to see join our live tv lineup and it looks like one of your fellow Community members requested AMC over in our Ideas forum.”

You Can Get Season 6 of ‘Better Caul Saul’ on Amazon Prime

If Amazon Prime Video is your preference, then we have good news. Yes, you can watch season 6 of “Better Call Saul” on Amazon Prime. There’s just one catch. You’ll need to be signed up for Amazon Prime’s AMC Plus channel.

All the previous seasons are currently available on Amazon Prime. But to get the new season, you’ll need to be subscribed to AMC+ through Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime’s AMC+ page is here. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial at this link, and it will cost $8.99 a month thereafter.

The support page for AMC Plus explains other ways to subscribe through Amazon Prime Video. They note that you can subscribe for AMC+ as a channel within Amazon Prime Video, and thereafter you can watch on Prime Video but not on the AMC apps or website. Subscriptions made through Amazon can’t be watched on AMC’s website or app.

The support page notes that you can also subscribe directly through AMC Plus, and watch the AMC Plus app on your Fire TV or other Amazon device.

If the options mentioned above aren’t preferable to you, there are other streaming services that work with AMC. These include Philo, FuboTV, DirecTV’s four packages (Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, or Premier), or Sling TV’s Blue or Orange bundle.

