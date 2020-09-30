‘Big Brother’ Triple Eviction: Who Is Going Home in Week 8?

Big Brother is about to make history. On Thursday, October 1, it will feature its first triple eviction that the show has ever done. We still don’t know the details of how it will go down, but here’s what we think the format will look like:

There will be a vote right at the top of the hour between the two people on the block for this week, who are Kevin Campbell and David Alexander right now (the POV competition and ceremony air tonight, so no spoilers up here about the outcome). After that, based on previous seasons doing a “fast forward,” where they play a whole week of Big Brother during one live episode, we think the show will play two whole weeks’ worth of Big Brother since the episode is two hours long.

With that in mind, here’s who we think is going home this week. But BEWARE OF SPOILERS for the Power of Veto ceremony. We can only truly discuss who is in danger if we can openly talk about who the first eviction is likely to be. As always, sign up for the live feeds here to follow along with all the action ahead of time.

The First Eviction

Between David Alexander and Kevin Campbell, the house will probably vote unanimously to evicted Kevin. Daniele Donato Briones and Nicole Franzel want to keep Kevin because they know that pretty soon, the boys they aligned themselves with are going to turn on them — and maybe that’s something they should have thought about and organized an all-female alliance early on, but that’s neither here nor there at this point. But Nicole and Dani know they need Kevin with them to have a better shot at not being picked off before the final three.

However, Kevin would need two other votes to stay and he doesn’t have them. Tyler Crispen, Memphis Garrett, Christmas Abbott, and Enzo Palumbo are all going with Head of Household Cody Calafiore’s wishes and targeting Kevin.

So chances are Dani and Nicole won’t want to rock the boat and they’ll vote Kevin because they know they don’t have the votes to keep him.

Evictions Two and Three

This obviously depends largely on who wins Head of Household. For those of you who like drama and want to see the power shift, you better root for David to win HOH because he’s absolutely on the chopping block. If he gets nominated in either round Thursday night, he will probably need to win the Power of Veto to keep himself from getting evicted.

The next three big targets are the three women left standing. Let’s face it — Tyler, Cody, Enzo, and Memphis are headed to the end together if they can manage it. So, which of the women is most in danger?

It’s probably a toss-up between Christmas and Dani. Dani is a huge competition threat and the house seems to be getting awfully sick of Christmas. What will be interesting is if a woman wins one or both of the HOHs — will they turn on each other or try to get two of the guys out?

The smart play for the women and David is to target Cody, Memphis, Tyler, and Enzo. Taking that alliance down by half would be a huge move. Honestly, Cody should be everyone’s target with a bullet because he’s the outgoing HOH and can’t compete in the first HOH comp of the night. It’s the perfect time to take a swing at him.

What do you think, Big Brother fans? Who do you think is going home this week?

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Sign up for the live feeds here.

