Big Brother 2021 Cast Spoilers: The Contestants to Watch

The “Big Brother” Season 23 cast been released, and already there are several standout players set to compete on the CBS summertime reality show.

The cast is young, with a median age of 27, per TV Line, and it includes everyone from a swimwear designer to a forensic scientist. And while viewers won’t meet the cast in person until host Julie Chen announces them on premiere night, first impressions are everything on this show.

Here are some “Big Brother” houseguests to keep an eye on.

Xavier Prather, 27

While physical prowess can put a target on a “Big Brother” player’s back, the recently announced “teams twist” could keep some athletes in the mix. Xavier Prather is already being touted as “one of the most promising physical competitors in the cast,” per Screenrant. Not only does he play basketball and spend time hiking, kayaking, and working out, he also has smarts–Xavier is an attorney. Screenrant noted that he could very well follow in the footsteps of past “Big Brother” champs Kaycee Clark, Jackson Michie, and Cody Calafiore, all of whom dominated physical comps on their way to the $500,000 grand prize.

Xavier also already has at least one fan from the “Big Brother” family.

“I’m looking at cast pictures. Not going to bother with the bios. Go Xavier!” wrote “Big Brother’ alum Janelle Pierzina.

Britini D’Angelo, 24

Kindergarten teacher Britini D’Angelo also likes to get physical with dance, swimming, tennis, softball, biking, running and other, fitness activities, according to her bio shared by Big Brother Network. She also plays four musical instruments and was a theater major in college, per The Odyssey. (A secret acting background can’t hurt in this game!) But the biggest surprise is that in December 2020, Britini was promoted to the rank of 4th-degree Black Belt in the Chuck Norris System.

“I am also a three-time world champion at the United Fighting Arts Federation World Championships Tournament,” Britini revealed, per Big Brother Network.

Based on her very wordy bio, she also likes to talk— which means she’ll be chatting it up with everyone. “Big Brother” alum Kat Dunn already predicted Britini will have “the best social game” out of the 16 new cast members.

Derek Frazier, 29

Derek Frazier comes into the “Big Brother” house with a bit of an edge. He is the son of late boxing legend “Smokin'” Joe Frazier, so he definitely knows a thing or two about fighting to win. On his bio, the 29-year-Philadelphia native teased that he will be a competition beast.

“I can lift a lot of weight. Bench 315 pounds, deadlift 500 pounds, and back squat 520 pounds,” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I know how to box in a boxing ring.”

But will Derek dish on his famous athlete dad?

On Twitter, one fan wrote that Derek could be seen as a “social threat” due to his personality and “if people know that he’s Joe’s son then he’s screwed.”

Brent Champagne, 28

This former college athlete is a self-described “social butterfly,” per his CBS bio. While he feels his athletic abilities can take him far in the game, Rhode Island flight attendant Brent plans to rely more on his charm.

“My primary strategy for winning Big Brother is heavily dependent on my social abilities,” he teased. “I’ve been told countless times by many, both peers and strangers, that my charm is POWERFUL. I plan on using this skill in every social interaction in the house, male or female.”

Brent is also not ruling out a showmance, and named Season 20’s power couple Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans as his showmance “goals.”

While showmances can be a bad game move, they have paid off on some seasons of “Big Brother.” In Season 7, Mike “Boogie” Malin and his showmance, Erika Landin, took each other to the end, with Mike ultimately winning the game, per Big Brother fandom. And for “Big Brother 21,” Jackson Michie and Holly Allen were in a showmance while making it to the final two.

Brent’s showmance talk already has fans thinking that flirting could be a main part of his strategy in the “Big Brother’ house.

One Twitter fan joked that Brent will “wife up every girl in this house” and that Julie Chen “is gonna be Julie Chen Champagne” by the time he’s done.

READ NEXT: ’Big Brother 23’ Cast Member Has a Famous Dad