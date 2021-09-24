‘Big Brother 23’: Final HOH 1st Round Results

Late Thursday night (Sept. 23) after the live eviction episode in which Kyland Young was the last jury member evicted before the finale, the final Head of Household started. When the feeds returned, we knew who had won the first round. Read on to find out which “Big Brother 23” houseguest won the first round of the final Head of Household competition be warned of spoilers.

In case you have forgotten, the final Head of Household works like this — the final three houseguests compete head to head in round one. The winner gets to skip right to round three. Then sometime between now and Wednesday’s (Sept. 29) live finale, the other two houseguests will face off in the second round. The winner advances to the third round to take on the winner of round one, the loser is out of the running to be the final Head of Household.

When the feeds returned late Thursday night, it was revealed that Xavier Prather won the first round of the final Head of Household competition. That is not a huge surprise — he has been winning a lot of competitions lately. Honestly, he has positioned himself very well to win the whole game.

This means that sometime in the next couple of days, Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier will face off in the second round. Then on finale night, one of them will take on Xavier for the final Head of Household.

If Xavier wins the final Head of Household, he is most assuredly going to win the whole game. However, if he doesn’t win, then things get interesting. Would either Azah or Derek take him to the final two?

I think Azah would cut Xavier for sure. She’s not stupid, she has to know how well he has done these past few weeks and that he will win (almost) unanimously if he’s sitting in the final two.

Derek is more of a wildcard. Derek has these crazy delusions that he has somehow played a really incredible game (instead of what he really did this season, which was just lying around in bed all summer and doing “funny” Diary Room sessions). He might decide that since the jury is mostly women (six women versus two men), he should cut Azah because she’ll get all the women’s votes. That feels like Derek’s logic.

However, I don’t actually think Big D wins in the final two either way. He doesn’t have a great argument for winning. He might get Britini D’Angelo’s vote if he’s sitting next to Xavier and he’ll probably get Ky’s vote, but only because Kyland is so mad at Xavier. But who else’s votes would he get next to Xavier?

And next to Azah, I think it’s a very similar vote total. It might be closer, but I still think Azah wins in that situation. I just don’t think Derek has a path to victory. Mayyyyybe if he wins the final Head of Household and evicts Xavier, then he could point to that as a big move and sway some people, but I still think Azah wins in that situation.

It should be fun to watch play out!

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

