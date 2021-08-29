‘Big Brother’ 2021: Episode 23 Recap

In Thursday’s episode of “Big Brother,” Derek X. was evicted and Tiffany became the new Head of Household.

But Tiffany might not want to get too comfortable in the HOH room. The Coin of Destiny is still in play and tonight we’ll find out if someone will become the new anonymous HOH, bringing Tiffany’s reign to an end.

But first (channeling Julie Chen Moonves), we’ll find out who Tiffany has nominated for eviction. Xavier will automatically become the third nominee, due to a punishment from last week’s Veto competition.

Who will Tiffany nominate? And will her nominations be changed by a new HOH?

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

