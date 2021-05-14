‘Big Brother 23’ Premiere Date & House Theme Revealed

There’s a lot of good news for “Big Brother” fans — we now have a premiere date, a house theme, and information about premiere night live feeds. Read on to get the scoop straight from CBS and host Julie Chen Moonves’ Clubhouse chat.

‘Big Brother 23’ Premieres July 7

In a Clubhouse chat, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that “Big Brother” returns on Wednesday, July 7. In a press release, CBS added more details — the show will have a 90-minute premiere episode from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on July 7. It will be followed by a 90-minute premiere of “Love Island” season three.

The press release teases, “‘Big Brother’ kicks off season 23 with a live premiere as the all-new group of houseguests moves into the newly redesigned house. Houseguests are in for a high-stakes summer full of big risks and big rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything.”

Following the 90-minute premiere, “Big Brother” will then move into its regular schedule beginning on Sunday, July 11 — the show airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and then Thursdays at 8 p.m. are the live eviction shows. The first one should take place on Thursday, July 15.

The House Is Beach Themed

On Clubhouse, Chen Moonves revealed that the house is going to be beach-themed.

“The houseguests are going to be moving into what we are calling the BB Beach Club,” said Chen Moonves.

We can only hope that means there will be a sand room again — remember that from season 18? What a mess.

There Will Be Live Feeds Right Away

Part of the press release confirmed that the move-in episode will be live on July 7, which means fans should get live feeds immediately after the West Coast airing of the show. That is huge news.

Waiting nearly two weeks after move-in to get an episode and live feeds was always such a bummer — fans missed out on a lot in those first 10 days or so. It always sounded like some of the best drama happened early in the season. This should be a lot of fun.

Chen Moonves is super excited. She told Clubhouse that her “favorite part of hosting” the show is that “every season” she feels like she gets “16 new kids.”

“Meeting these new personalities and just watching them bond and compete and some fall in love and get married and have children. I always say we have a better success rate at marriages than ‘The Bachelor.’ I love meeting the personalities and the highs and lows and it’s like a whole soap opera trunked down to three months, like high intensity,” said Chen Moonves.

Get excited, “Big Brother” fans. The show returns in less than two months. From an insider account, it sounds like the cast will be announced on June 30 and it will be all new players this year, which is also good news. There will also NOT be a night-one eviction, according to the CBS insider — more good news. Night one evictions always seem so unfair.

