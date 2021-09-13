‘Big Brother 23’ Week 10 Power of Veto Ceremony Results

This week on “Big Brother,” Kyland became Head of Household for the third time.

The Cookout may have made it to the final six, but they didn’t have much time to celebrate. Kyland nominated Tiffany and Hannah for eviction. Both women thought they had a solid final three deal with Kyland and were surprised by the nominations. Kyland also has a final two deal with Xavier, which he plans on honoring.

Did the Power of Veto competition change anything for this week’s nominees? Was the veto used?

Here are the results of this week’s Power of Veto ceremony, but be warned of spoilers ahead.

Who Won the Power of Veto?

During the nomination ceremony, Kyland made it clear that his target for this week is Tiffany. He told Hannah she was nominated because otherwise she might try to win the veto and use it on Tiffany.

Tiffany’s only way to guarantee her safety this week was to win the veto. Unfortunately for her, Kyland won. Everyone played in this veto competition since only six houseguests remain.

The Power of Veto Ceremony

Despite Tiffany’s best efforts to convince Kyland to use the veto on her, Kyland kept nominations the same. Tiffany and Hannah, who are either other’s closest allies, will sit next to each other on the block come eviction night.

Even though Kyland is targeting Tiffany, the pair still cuddled in the HOH bed last night.

Who Will Be Evicted On Thursday?

Tiffany’s fate is pretty much sealed at this point. Big D and Xavier both want her out of the house. Azah is probably going to vote to evict Hannah so that Tiffany isn’t unanimously evicted.

There isn’t much Tiffany can do in the way of campaigning right now. Big D doesn’t like Tiffany on a personal level and probably can’t be persuaded that keeping her would benefit his game. Xavier doesn’t trust Tiffany at all and also views her as a bigger threat than Hannah.

It’s almost a guarantee that Tiffany will be evicted on Thursday.

Who Will Be Targeted Next?

Thursday is another double eviction, so houseguests will need to prepare for that in advance. They want to make sure that whoever wins HOH isn’t planning to put them on the block. Kyland is ineligible to play, so he’s particularly vulnerable.

Hannah has already said that she thinks everyone is making a mistake by not targeting Xavier. If she wins HOH, he will likely be her target. But if Xavier wins, he might choose to go after Hannah. He has a final two deal with Kyland, and if he plans on honoring that, Hannah is the biggest remaining threat.

Big D would probably target Hannah as well. He said last week that if he won HOH, he’d nominate Tiffany and Hannah. Azah is more of a wildcard. She previously told Tiffany and Hannah she wanted to work with them, but with Tiffany out of the picture, who will she feel most loyalty to?

