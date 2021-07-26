‘Big Brother 23’ Week 3 Power of Veto Ceremony Results

This week on “Big Brother“, Head of Household Xavier nominated two houseguests for eviction, Brent and Britini. His true target is Brent, but in his nomination speech, he told Brent he’s simply a pawn.

The Power of Veto competition gave one houseguest the power to block one of Xavier’s nominations. Who won? And was the veto used? Was a replacement nominee selected?

Here are the results of the week three Power of Veto ceremony, but be warned of spoilers ahead.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE SPOILED AS TO THE POWER OF VETO COMPETITION RESULTS AND THE POWER OF VETO CEREMONY RESULTS.

Christian Won the Power of Veto This Week

The player’s for this week’s veto competition were Xavier, Brent, Britini, Christian, Derek F., and Whitney. Christian ultimately pulled out the win. He’s on Xavier’s team and his victory was ideal for the HOH. Had Brent or Britini won, they would have taken themselves off the block. Had Whitney won, she might have used the veto, and had Derek F. won, he may have taken his teammate Britini off the block.

In the Power of Veto ceremony, Christian unsurprisingly decided not to use the veto, keeping nominations the same. Had the veto been used, Whitney would have probably been the replacement nominee. Brent and Britini remain in danger of going home on Thursday night.

Who Will Be Evicted This Thursday?

When Xavier selected his nominees, Brent was the target. Everyone in his alliance The Royal Flush wants Brent out. Brent’s arrogance is getting on the houseguests’ nerves and his loyalty to anyone besides Whitney is questionable. Brent was frustrated that Xavier put him up, but he wasn’t suspicious that he’s the true target this week. Will he campaign to stay or coast until Thursday?

Although Britini isn’t the target this week, she’s gotten very emotional both times she’s been nominated. She hasn’t formed meaningful connections with anyone in the house outside of her teammates. Is it possible the houseguests will get tired of Britini before Thursday and evict a pawn?

Britini’s teammate Azah was frustrated that Xavier nominated Britini again this week. Could Azah’s loyalty to Britini be the beginning of a rift in the Cookout alliance? The Cookout is comprised of Azah, Tiffany, Kyland, Xavier, Derek F., and Xavier.

Brent’s Teammates Sold Him Out

Although Derek X. and Hannah are on Brent’s team, they both want him gone. Derek X. and Hannah both threw the HOH competition this week. They didn’t want safety for their team as they wanted Brent to be eligible for nomination this week. This is proof that the teams are not solid and have started to disintegrate. Houseguests are forming tighter bonds with people other than their teammates.

Derek X. is a part of The Royal Flush, along with the members of the Queens and Kings teams. He worked with Tiffany this week to help her win the Wildcard competition by taking out Britini.

Tune into the live eviction on Thursday, July 29 at 8 PM EST on CBS and Paramount Plus.

