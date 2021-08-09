‘Big Brother 23’ Week 5 Power of Veto Ceremony Results

This week on “Big Brother“, Head of Household Derek X. nominated Sarah Beth and Britini for eviction, all the while planning on backdooring Christian. It’s perhaps the biggest HOH move of the season, destroying one of the strongest alliances from the inside out.

In order for the backdoor tactic to be successfully used, everything must go according to plan with the veto competition. So was the Power of Veto used this week? And did Christian go up as the replacement nominee?

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO SEE SPOILERS ABOUT THE POWER OF VETO COMPETITION AND THE POWER OF VETO CEREMONY RESULTS.

Britini Won the Power of Veto This Week

It’s Britini’s third time being nominated for eviction and she doesn’t enjoy being a pawn. This week, she finally won the Power of Veto. Sarah Beth, Derek X., Kyland, Alyssa, and Claire also played.

This veto competition also included prizes as well. Although the other nominee, Sarah Beth, didn’t win the golden Power of Veto, she did win $5,000.

Was the Veto Used?

Unsurprisingly, Britini used the veto to take herself off the block. Derek X. forever changed the nature of The Royal Flush alliance by selecting Christian as the replacement nominee. He told Alyssa he had no intention of backdooring Christian earlier this week, but that was his plan all along.

Alyssa briefly threw out Derek F.’s name as a possible replacement nominee, but Sarah Beth knew she’d go home against Derek F, so she told Derek X. that Christian and Alyssa were planning to target him next.

Christian and Alyssa were understandably shaken by Derek X.’s decision. They feel that Sarah Beth threw them under the bus by telling Derek X. that they would target him.

Who Will Be Evicted This Thursday?

This is the least obvious eviction decision of the summer thus far. Although Christian is a huge physical threat and part of a showmance, some members of The Cookout would like to see Sarah Beth leave ahead of Christian.

Sarah Beth put a target on her back last week when she fought to switch the target from Whitney to Hannah, not knowing how closely some of her alliance members are working with Hannah.

Sarah Beth also has a very tight relationship with Kyland, which makes Tiffany nervous. She’s worried Kyland and Sarah Beth have a final two deal. If Sarah Beth goes home this week, Christian will most likely be going after Derek X. next week. If Tiffany wants to continue working with Derek X. for the time being, she’ll probably have to vote Christian out on Thursday.

No matter what happens this week, Derek X. might ultimately realize going after Christian wasn’t the best long-term game move for him. The Cookout keeps getting their intended targets out with minimal blood on their hands and with their numbers still intact. Derek X. could find himself on the block next week.

Tune into the live eviction on Thursday, August 12 at 8 PM EST on CBS and Paramount Plus.

