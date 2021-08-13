‘Big Brother 23’ Week 6 Nominations Results

For the first time on “Big Brother 23“, we didn’t get to see any of this week’s Head of Household competition during the Thursday episode.

The competition occurred after the show and a new Head of Household was crowned. The HOH has now selected two nominees for eviction. So who is the new HOH? Who was nominated? And who is the target this week?

Read on to find out, but beware of spoilers.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS ON THE HOH COMPETITION RESULTS OR NOMINATIONS FOR WEEK SIX.

Kyland is Head of Household

Kyland is HOH for the second time this season. It’s good news for his closest friend in the house, Sarah Beth, who narrowly escaped being the house target last week. Since Kyland is a member of The Cookout, his nomination options this week were pretty limited.

The only remaining houseguests who aren’t in The Cookout are Derek X., Claire, Alyssa, Sarah Beth, and Britini. Kyland and Sarah Beth are close friends so that left him with just four potential targets. Targeting Derek X. is an obvious choice, a little too obvious. Derek X. serves as a good shield for Kyland. Now that Kyland has won two HOH’s, it’s good for him to keep another competition threat in the game.

Xavier lost a strong ally last week in Christian. He doesn’t want to lose Alyssa too, at least not yet. Therefore, Kyland was under pressure to leave Alyssa alone this week and target Claire instead. Tiffany and Claire are very close and she doesn’t want to see her go, but it looks like a sacrifice she’ll have to make for The Cookout.

The Nominations

Kyland nominated Derek F. and Claire this week, with Claire as his intended target. Both nominees have been playing relatively lowkey games so far. The Cookout has the votes to keep Derek F., so Claire will need to play the Power of Veto to win. If Claire or Derek F. comes off the block, Alyssa might go up as a replacement nominee.

Tiffany isn’t thrilled that Claire is the target, but when talking to the cameras, she said she’s trying to leave her emotions out of her gameplay this week.

How Might the High Roller’s Twist Affect the Game?

At the end of Thursday night’s episode, Julie Chen Moonves announced a new twist involving audience participation. Viewers have the opportunity to vote for their favorite houseguests to earn “BB Bucks”, which houseguests can then use to play casino games in the new High Roller’s room.

Voting will take place over the next three weeks. In Thursday’s episode, Julie hinted at what type of powers can be won in the High Roller’s room. “How would you like to take yourself off the block? Or win a second veto? Or even flip the ultimate power to your favor,” Julie said.

Despite some infighting between Tiffany, Azah, and Derek F, The Cookout has been solid thus far. The way things are going, if they stick together, they have a chance of making it to the final six. However, the new twist could throw a wrench in their plans.

What happens if a non-Cookout member finds themselves with a game-changing power? This could get interesting.

