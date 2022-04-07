Fans Think ‘Big Brother’ Alums are Dating After Instagram Post

The “Big Brother” house has been the starting point of many love stories. Season 23 houseguests Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao formed a romantic connection in the jury house and announced they were in a relationship in October 2021.

Now, more than six months after the “Big Brother 23” finale, fans are wondering if another pair from the show has become romantically involved. There has been speculation about 41-year-old Tiffany Mitchell and 30-year-old Kyland Young ever since they were caught getting very cozy on the live feeds, but a new Instagram post has fans wondering about the duo all over again.

On April 7, Tiffany shared a picture of her kissing Kyland on the cheek as he leans in close to her. She did not include a caption. “Big Brother” fans took to the comments to speculate about what the post might mean.

“Okay, is this just an appreciation post or an announcement post😂?” one fan commented. “Okay this is too adorable! You guys are a legit couple? I’m so confused, i had no idea. But so dang excited! You two are both gorgeous humans inside and out! ❤️,” another wrote.

“Big Brother” 23 alum Brent Champagne commented, “Love to see it! 🙌🏻.” Derek Xiao wrote, “Mom and dad ❤️.”

On March 14, Tiffany posted several photos of her and Kyland posing together on Instagram.

Some Fans Think the Post Was Just ‘for Clout’

On a Reddit thread discussing Tiffany’s latest Instagram post with Kyland, some “Big Brother” fans said they think it’s a ploy to stay relevant.

“My thoughts are that they are desperate for attention and for their last 15 minutes of fame before a new BB US season starts,” one Reddit user wrote. “Pretty sure it’s for clout,” another said.

Another “Big Brother” viewer thought the background of the Instagram post looked familiar. “That is for sure toddricks (sic) house lol,” they commented.

While a contestant on “Celebrity Big Brother,” Todrick Hall let several “Big brother 23” alums stay at his Sherman Oaks residence.

Todrick Hall’s Landlords are Suing Him for Unpaid Rent

According to a lawsuit obtained by Us Weekly, Todrick Hall’s landlords are suing him for $60,000 of unpaid rent. Hall previously claimed to own the home in a YouTube video. “I have been wanting to buy a home for a very long time and this is a dream come true,” Hall states in the video. “I saw over 50 homes and decided to get this one. When I saw this one, I fell in love.”

According to Us Weekly, the owners of the five-bedroom home served Hall with a pay or quit notice on March 3.

While on “Celebrity Big Brother,” Hall said that he needed to stop taking “small opportunities” like the CBS reality show, claiming that he had just bought a house and had high mortgage payments.

When is ‘Big Brother 24’ Coming?

“Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves shared an Instagram photo on April 7 of her holding a “Big Brother” envelope. “Anyone else counting down to summer? #BB24 is coming… 👀😌,” she captioned the photo.

Last year’s “Big Brother” season premiere fell on July 7. In past years, the show has started in late June. CBS is still accepting applicants for “Big Brother 24” but with summer on the horizon, “Big Brother” fans won’t have to wait too much longer for a cast reveal and a season premiere date.

